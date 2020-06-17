All apartments in Emerald Lakes
Find more places like 2118 Wild Laurel Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Emerald Lakes, PA
/
2118 Wild Laurel Dr
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:27 AM

2118 Wild Laurel Dr

2118 Wild Laurel Drive · (570) 894-3400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2118 Wild Laurel Drive, Emerald Lakes, PA 18334

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2136 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
THIS KITCHEN IS TO DIE FOR! Wide double ovens, gas cook top, stainless appliances, ceramic floor, extended island, eating area, desk area, and access to deck. Everything is custom in this kitchen. (This is an above grade bi-level, so top floor is main level; lower part is Lower Level.) Master bedroom and bath are on first floor with an additional 2 bedrooms. Lower level boasts a huge family room with a propane fireplace, laundry closet with very modern washer and dryer, and room to stretch out.OVERSIZED GARAGE has built in storage. 2 Pull down attic accesses. Living room boasts a tray ceiling. Master bath has both a jaccuzi and an oversized shower and a beautiful double sink vanity. Lower level has gleaming wood floors. You have to see this immaculate home. Offered by Ginger B Realty, 570-894-3400.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2118 Wild Laurel Dr have any available units?
2118 Wild Laurel Dr has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2118 Wild Laurel Dr have?
Some of 2118 Wild Laurel Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2118 Wild Laurel Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2118 Wild Laurel Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 Wild Laurel Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2118 Wild Laurel Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Emerald Lakes.
Does 2118 Wild Laurel Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2118 Wild Laurel Dr does offer parking.
Does 2118 Wild Laurel Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2118 Wild Laurel Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 Wild Laurel Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2118 Wild Laurel Dr has a pool.
Does 2118 Wild Laurel Dr have accessible units?
No, 2118 Wild Laurel Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 Wild Laurel Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2118 Wild Laurel Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2118 Wild Laurel Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2118 Wild Laurel Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2118 Wild Laurel Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Allentown, PABethlehem, PAEaston, PAWilkes-Barre, PAPhillipsburg, NJEmmaus, PAMacungie, PAPerkasie, PA
Newton, NJWashington, NJSellersville, PABreinigsville, PADublin, PAPanther Valley, NJBangor, PAHigh Bridge, NJ
Wilson, PADunmore, PAEast Stroudsburg, PAPen Argyl, PAScranton, PASaw Creek, PASummit Hill, PAKingston, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeSussex County Community College
Lehigh University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity