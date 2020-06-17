2118 Wild Laurel Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

THIS KITCHEN IS TO DIE FOR! Wide double ovens, gas cook top, stainless appliances, ceramic floor, extended island, eating area, desk area, and access to deck. Everything is custom in this kitchen. (This is an above grade bi-level, so top floor is main level; lower part is Lower Level.) Master bedroom and bath are on first floor with an additional 2 bedrooms. Lower level boasts a huge family room with a propane fireplace, laundry closet with very modern washer and dryer, and room to stretch out.OVERSIZED GARAGE has built in storage. 2 Pull down attic accesses. Living room boasts a tray ceiling. Master bath has both a jaccuzi and an oversized shower and a beautiful double sink vanity. Lower level has gleaming wood floors. You have to see this immaculate home. Offered by Ginger B Realty, 570-894-3400.