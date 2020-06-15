All apartments in Economy
Find more places like 1821 Droz.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Economy, PA
/
1821 Droz
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1821 Droz

1821 Droz Avenue · (724) 375-7762
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1821 Droz Avenue, Economy, PA 15003

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1821 Droz · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 870 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
internet access
Charming home in quiet location of Economy Boro! - Come check out this beautifully remodeled 870 sq ft 1 Bedroom, 1 den, 1.5 BA home in Economy Boro. Price includes water, sewer, and internet. The unit is attached to another home, but is connected via 2 garages in between, so there is plenty of privacy. In addition to the 1 car garage with additional storage space, there is off-street parking for a large truck or van. The den is a good sized captive room attached to the master bedroom which could be used as a sun room, office, or den. The only access is through the master. All new laminate throughout and all new kitchen appliances. Washer and dryer are also included. There is a private porch, as well as a nice sized patio and fire pit area that will be shared with the family who lives in the main house. NO SMOKING, NO PETS.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5806026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 Droz have any available units?
1821 Droz has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1821 Droz have?
Some of 1821 Droz's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1821 Droz currently offering any rent specials?
1821 Droz isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 Droz pet-friendly?
No, 1821 Droz is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Economy.
Does 1821 Droz offer parking?
Yes, 1821 Droz does offer parking.
Does 1821 Droz have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1821 Droz offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 Droz have a pool?
No, 1821 Droz does not have a pool.
Does 1821 Droz have accessible units?
No, 1821 Droz does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 Droz have units with dishwashers?
No, 1821 Droz does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1821 Droz have units with air conditioning?
No, 1821 Droz does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1821 Droz?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PA
Canonsburg, PACoraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PASteubenville, OHNew Castle, PACampbell, OHAmbridge, PARochester, PASeven Fields, PABellevue, PA
Carnegie, PAMount Oliver, PABrentwood, PAWest Mifflin, PAWilkinsburg, PASwissvale, PAWeirton, WVMcKeesport, PAGlassport, PAEast McKeesport, PAYoungstown, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity