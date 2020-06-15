Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage internet access

Charming home in quiet location of Economy Boro! - Come check out this beautifully remodeled 870 sq ft 1 Bedroom, 1 den, 1.5 BA home in Economy Boro. Price includes water, sewer, and internet. The unit is attached to another home, but is connected via 2 garages in between, so there is plenty of privacy. In addition to the 1 car garage with additional storage space, there is off-street parking for a large truck or van. The den is a good sized captive room attached to the master bedroom which could be used as a sun room, office, or den. The only access is through the master. All new laminate throughout and all new kitchen appliances. Washer and dryer are also included. There is a private porch, as well as a nice sized patio and fire pit area that will be shared with the family who lives in the main house. NO SMOKING, NO PETS.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5806026)