27 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Doylestown, PA
Doylestown is internationally renowned for the Mercer Museum and "Tools of the Nation," both inspirational structures that enrich the entire community, and the latter artistic work is one of the most important collections of its kind in the world.
The borough of Doylestown transformed itself from a quiet country landscape to the county seat of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, a highly desirable community with easy access to major urban cities like Philadelphia. Today it is best known as a residential and professional township. Individuals seeking life-changing opportunities are drawn to Doylestown's possibilities. The town is also known as a region where art, architecture and good dining are distinctive, appreciated treasures. The only challenge is finding places to live in Doylestown, since everyone else is competing for the same spoils. See more
Finding an apartment in Doylestown that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.