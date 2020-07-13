/
/
/
apartments under 1400
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:45 PM
23 Apartments under $1,400 for rent in Doylestown, PA
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 02:32pm
2 Units Available
Fonthill Apartments
504 Fonthill Dr, Doylestown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,135
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
790 sqft
Minutes from Routes 313, 611 and 202. Suburban community within two miles of Delaware Valley College. Fully equipped kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting and modern appliances. Lots of closet space.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
352 N MAIN ST #2ND FLOOR
352 North Main Street, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
Desirable Doylestown Boro. 2nd Floor Attic Apartment. Entrance from rear of building. Walk to shopping, restaurants, banks, etc. Very private. Nice yard shared with 1st floor tenant. Garage is also shared for storage only.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
285 N MAIN STREET
285 North Main Street, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$800
375 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 285 N MAIN STREET in Doylestown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Doylestown
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
7 Units Available
The Park At Westminster
600 Valley Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,365
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1030 sqft
The pet-friendly Warrington apartments are nestled on quiet, landscaped grounds ideal for tranquil living. Spacious rooms, a gym, a pool and renovated kitchens are a few of the amenities. Easy access to major commuting routes.
1 of 7
Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
2365 DUBREE AVENUE
2365 Dubree Avenue, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
700 sqft
Must see 2 bed, 1 bath in Warrington. Come see this newly listed duplex with under 1/3rd of an acre of land, half of a 2 car garage, fenced in yard and off street parking. This property comes equip with a private deck, laundry and a breakfast bar.
Results within 10 miles of Doylestown
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,259
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
972 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
22 Units Available
Brookside Manor Apartments & Townhomes
2 Willow Ln, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1625 sqft
Updated community with private entrances and a balcony or patio. Community amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and courtyard. Modern 24-hour gym. Kitchens have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
2 Units Available
The Apartments at Rosewood
345 E County Line Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
850 sqft
The Apartments at Rosewood provide comfortable, convenient garden-style living at reasonable rates that include off-street parking and swimming pool membership! Surrounded by private residences and convenient shopping, The Apartments at Rosewood,
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
9 Units Available
Fair Oaks
228 Easton Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
$860
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
965 sqft
Comfortable apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site swimming pool and tennis court. Close to Lukens Park for an easy nature getaway. Right on Easton Road for convenient transportation.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Warrington Crossings
1700 Street Rd, Horsham, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting is just one of the reasons to live at this Warrington apartment community. Spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and renovated spaces are a few more. Nearby I-76 rounds out the list.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 02:42pm
5 Units Available
Garner House
50 S Penn St, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
This updated community offers an intercom system, fitness center, grand lobby, and storage units. Opposite the train station. Controlled access building. On-site maintenance and property manager. Apartments have tub shower and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
8 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
503 S Warminster Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
950 sqft
Located in Hatboro, this community offers parking, a playground and a pool. Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets and bathtubs. Convenient access to PA Turnpike and Willow Grove Mall.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
7 Units Available
Dorchester
801 Willopenn Dr, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
880 sqft
Perfectly situated in Southampton, you will be proud to call our charming community home! Our community offers: • Pet-friendly • Swimming pool • Ample closet space • Assistance from a 24/7 live leasing agent • Furniture discount offers • Security
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
3 Units Available
The Livingstone
240 E County Line Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just moments from the shopping and dining along Jacksonville and North York Roads, this community provides residents with amenities ranging from free water service to a sparkling pool. Apartments have new kitchens and appliances.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
1 Unit Available
Madison Court
1 Madison Avenue, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
790 sqft
Madison Court is located along Madison Avenue at County Line Road in Warminster. This garden-style community features well-appointed apartment homes in a courtyard setting. With abundant windows, the living spaces are open and bright.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 30 at 03:50pm
1 Unit Available
Maple Hill Apartments
213 Maple Ave, Horsham, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with wall-to-wall carpeting, air conditioning and balcony or patio in select units. Community has laundry facilities in each building and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
5 Units Available
Wellington
2529 Horsham Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1200 sqft
Modern homes with gourmet kitchens and open layouts. Community includes a swimming pool and laundry facilities. Near restaurants and shops on Easton Road. Easy access to I-276 and Hatboro rail station for a smooth commute.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated May 19 at 12:24pm
29 Units Available
Willow Grove
Regency Towers
1001 Easton Rd, Willow Grove, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1120 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic flooring, private balconies, and updated kitchens. Residents get access to a gym, business center, and pool. Easy access to I-276. Near numerous golf courses and Willow Grove Park Mall.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:33pm
1 Unit Available
The Glen at Bucks
675 E Street Rd, Warminster Heights, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,166
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Shopping and dining is only minutes away from this property via East Street Road. Apartments have private balconies or patios and feature in-unit laundry. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
1 Unit Available
Dublin Village Apartments
160 Middle Road, Dublin, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
795 sqft
Dublin Village is a garden style apartment complex nestled within a beautiful tree lined residential neighborhood. With one and two bedrooms available, we offer quiet living tucked away in a private park like setting.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
650 Longfellow Court
650 Longfellow Court, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available 07/15/20 Semi Detached Home - Property Id: 317105 3 Bedroom semi detached home. One and a half bath. Nice size kitchen, dining room and living room. Driveway with a large yard in back. Washer, dryer, refrigerator and microwave .
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
113 MAPLE AVENUE
113 Maple Avenue, Dublin, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
Clean and updated 2nd floor apartment in Dublin Borough with a separate entrance. This apartment has a full kitchen & bath.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
5667 OLD YORK RD #STORE #7
5667 Old York Rd, Bucks County, PA
Studio
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Store located in Holly Berry Square Shopping Center. End store on the right hand side of the strip. Rent is $1,200 per month plus $100.00 for Utilities and CAM. Financial Responsibilities: 1st month + 2 month's security.
Similar Pages
Doylestown 1 BedroomsDoylestown 2 BedroomsDoylestown 3 BedroomsDoylestown Apartments under $1,200Doylestown Apartments under $1,400Doylestown Apartments with Balcony
Doylestown Apartments with GarageDoylestown Apartments with GymDoylestown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDoylestown Apartments with ParkingDoylestown Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAEaston, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJ
Cherry Hill Mall, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PANarberth, PAPhillipsburg, NJCollingswood, NJPlymouth Meeting, PA