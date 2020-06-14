321 BERBRO STREET

Amenities

Welcome home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 1 bath row home. Close to transportation, getting to the city or suburbs is a breeze. Walking into an enclosed front porch, you are greeted with plenty of natural light and details! The front porch is perfect for a playroom, or to relax and read a book. There's plenty of character throughout, staring with the glass window pane entry way! With hardwood floors throughout most of the first floors, you are lead through the open concept living and dining room. The kitchen is a nice size, with plenty of cabinet space. Moving upstairs there are 3 generously sized bedrooms, and 1 large, full hall bath complete with skylight.. There is also a basement for storage, and on street parking. This won't last long!