Darby, PA
321 BERBRO STREET
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

321 BERBRO STREET

321 Berbro Street · No Longer Available
Location

321 Berbro Street, Darby, PA 19023
Darby

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 1 bath row home. Close to transportation, getting to the city or suburbs is a breeze. Walking into an enclosed front porch, you are greeted with plenty of natural light and details! The front porch is perfect for a playroom, or to relax and read a book. There's plenty of character throughout, staring with the glass window pane entry way! With hardwood floors throughout most of the first floors, you are lead through the open concept living and dining room. The kitchen is a nice size, with plenty of cabinet space. Moving upstairs there are 3 generously sized bedrooms, and 1 large, full hall bath complete with skylight.. There is also a basement for storage, and on street parking. This won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 BERBRO STREET have any available units?
321 BERBRO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Darby, PA.
Is 321 BERBRO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
321 BERBRO STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 BERBRO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 321 BERBRO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Darby.
Does 321 BERBRO STREET offer parking?
No, 321 BERBRO STREET does not offer parking.
Does 321 BERBRO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 BERBRO STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 BERBRO STREET have a pool?
No, 321 BERBRO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 321 BERBRO STREET have accessible units?
No, 321 BERBRO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 321 BERBRO STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 BERBRO STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 321 BERBRO STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 BERBRO STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
