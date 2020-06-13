Apartment List
31 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Colonial Park, PA

Finding an apartment in Colonial Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Colonial Park
7 Units Available
Williamsburg Estates
500 Beacon Dr, Colonial Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
892 sqft
Minutes from I-83 with country-style living. On-site amenities include a gym, car wash area, volleyball and tennis court, and dog park. On-site laundry available. Pool and playground on-site.
Results within 1 mile of Colonial Park
40 Units Available
Eagle's Crest Apartment Homes
1008 Eaglecrest Ct, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$810
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
887 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with in-home washer and dryer, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Community has a pool, fitness center and business center. Located close to I-83 and shops and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Colonial Park
$
20 Units Available
The Village of Laurel Ridge and The Encore Apartments & Townhomes
399 Ringneck Dr, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$920
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1234 sqft
Conveniently located near I-81. Apartments include patio or balcony, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Tenants enjoy 24-hour maintenance, and a pool, courtyard, BBQ, playground, and gym.
7 Units Available
Emerald Pointe
1239 Amber Ln, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1528 sqft
Situated in a tranquil setting convenient to I-83 and I-283. Two- and three-bedroom townhomes with fully equipped kitchens with revolving servers and private patios, balconies or yards. Select homes feature basements and attached garages.
11 Units Available
King's Manor Apartment Homes
2161 Camelot Dr, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units with fully equipped kitchens and modern baths. Carefully landscaped community has 24-hour gym and a swimming pool. Close to downtown Harrisburg.
4 Units Available
Crooked Hill
3204 Vesta Lane, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
2003 sqft
Welcome home to Crooked Hill.
6 Units Available
Aspen Hill
5069 Stacey Dr E, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1016 sqft
Aspen Hill Apartments welcomes you home to exceptional service and quality living. Nestled on a hilltop in Swatara Township, Aspen Hill offers a quiet and relaxed country setting with rolling hills, magnificent trees and fresh air.
3 Units Available
Chestnut Pointe
3655 Chambers Hill Rd, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
4 Bedrooms
$1,402
Community with swimming pool, basketball court, playground, and resident clubhouse. Units feature spacious interiors and walk-in closets. Minutes from I-283 and close to Target and High Point Commons.
1 Unit Available
Waterford at Summit View
8301 Presidents Dr, Hummelstown, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$990
1177 sqft
Located just outside Harrisburg near the Walmart Supercenter and Beaver Bend Golf Course. Clean, affordable units with well-manicured grounds and nature views. Playground and pool for residents.

South Alison Hill
1 Unit Available
526 S.15th Street
526 S 15th St, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1254 sqft
526 S.15th Street Available 08/14/20 Charming 3 bed, 1 bath Town-home in Harrisburg City - Charming well maintained 3 bed, 1 bath home in Harrisburg City. Original hardwood floors throughout. Fenced in backyard. Close to Downtown and I83.

1 Unit Available
1300 OVERLOOK ROAD
1300 Overlook Drive, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
1300 OVERLOOK ROAD Available 06/15/20 1300 OVERLOOK ROAD MIDDLETOWN, PA 17057 - Welcome Home! Come see & enjoy this END-UNIT TOWNHOME located in Middletown, an established community in a rural like setting.

Shipoke
1 Unit Available
611 S Front St
611 South Front Street, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Beautiful 3 Bedroom town home in the Shipoke community - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

1 Unit Available
466 Kelker Street
466 Kelker St, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1682 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse within the Chambers Knoll Community located behind the Harrisburg Mall. Entering from the front door, you have the 1 car garage access to the right.

1 Unit Available
1202 North 2nd Street - 1
1202 North 2nd Street, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
900 sqft
Large, bright, one bedroom apartment in Midtown. This newly renovated, first floor apartment offers a full kitchen with all appliances including dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. Spacious bath with tiled shower/tub combo and washer/dryer.

South Alison Hill
1 Unit Available
249 Crescent St
249 Crescent Street, Harrisburg, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
2140 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, single family home in Harrisburg. Amenities included: deck, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, renovated kitchen, renovated bathrooms, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.

1 Unit Available
214 Cherrington Dr
214 Cherrington Drive, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1548 sqft
2 bed 2 bath contemporary condo in Susquehanna Township! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
Results within 10 miles of Colonial Park
15 Units Available
The Overlook
150 Erford Rd, Camp Hill, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,306
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
988 sqft
On a West Shore bluff lies an apartment community that is unlike any other. Enter your 4-story manor-style home through a lobby with country-club furnishings and origial artwork, and take the elevator to your spacious apartment.
Middletown
12 Units Available
Woodland Hills
105 Woodland Avenue, Middletown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,128
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1108 sqft
Welcome to Woodland Hills, the premier community for Middletown apartments for rent! At Woodland Hills Apartments our luxury building gives you access to everything you have ever wanted in a home with upgraded interiors, a variety of community

Enola
1 Unit Available
212 W DAUPHIN ST
212 West Dauphin Street, Enola, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1400 sqft
212 W DAUPHIN STREET, ENOLA - Welcome Home! A great rental, ready and waiting for you! This 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath Single Family Home is located in a great location in Enola, Cumberland County.

1 Unit Available
2134 Red Fox Drive
2134 Red Fox Drive, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2187 sqft
2134 Red Fox Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town-home with garage located in desirable Deer Run! - Beautiful executive style town home in Deer Run Commons.

1 Unit Available
1883 Lakeside Drive
1883 Lakeside Drive, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
1883 Lakeside Drive Available 09/18/20 Coming in September - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Baths - -This 3 bedroom town home is spacious and charming! Enjoy the luxuries of a fully equipped kitchen, central air, private backyard, shed and off-street parking.

1 Unit Available
777 ERFORD RD
777 Erford Road, Cumberland County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
777 ERFORD RD - Welcome Home and enjoy this duplex townhome located in a great location in East Pennsboro/Camp Hill, Cumberland, County. As you enter this home the hardwood floors throughout invite you to come in and relax.

1 Unit Available
94 Byron Nelson Cir
94 Byron Nelson Circle, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2555 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bed, 3 bath home - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7. Video link below. https://youtu.

Wormleysburg
1 Unit Available
322 South Front St
322 South Front Street, Wormleysburg, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lux Beautiful RIVERFRONT building (322C apt) .... private professional apt bldg. Great location. Also clean/mannerly pet friendly building. Super high ceilings, Ralph Lauren paint, awesome crown moldings and MANY windows.
City Guide for Colonial Park, PA

While Colonial Park is undoubtedly a great spot to live, it's an even better place to shop. The Colonial Park Mall draws flocks of people from Harrisburg and the surrounding area every day.

Often considered a part of Harrisburg, Colonial Park is not as close to the Susquehanna River as other towns in the region; in fact, the town is entirely land, but it's not like there's no water to drink. Anyway, the presence of Colonial Commons, another shopping center, may have you thinking all people do here is shop. That is true on some days, but more activities can be had. Great pizza is all over town, and a great infrastructure makes getting the pie you crave easy. Colonial Park, overall, provides the pace of life its 13,229 residents like -- slow when you want relaxation, and fast when you need to let loose. It's the perfect place to be a wallflower, social butterfly, or both! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Colonial Park, PA

Finding an apartment in Colonial Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

