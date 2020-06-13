31 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Colonial Park, PA
While Colonial Park is undoubtedly a great spot to live, it's an even better place to shop. The Colonial Park Mall draws flocks of people from Harrisburg and the surrounding area every day.
Often considered a part of Harrisburg, Colonial Park is not as close to the Susquehanna River as other towns in the region; in fact, the town is entirely land, but it's not like there's no water to drink. Anyway, the presence of Colonial Commons, another shopping center, may have you thinking all people do here is shop. That is true on some days, but more activities can be had. Great pizza is all over town, and a great infrastructure makes getting the pie you crave easy. Colonial Park, overall, provides the pace of life its 13,229 residents like -- slow when you want relaxation, and fast when you need to let loose. It's the perfect place to be a wallflower, social butterfly, or both! See more
Finding an apartment in Colonial Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.