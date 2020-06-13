31 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Colonial Park, PA

While Colonial Park is undoubtedly a great spot to live, it's an even better place to shop. The Colonial Park Mall draws flocks of people from Harrisburg and the surrounding area every day.

Often considered a part of Harrisburg, Colonial Park is not as close to the Susquehanna River as other towns in the region; in fact, the town is entirely land, but it's not like there's no water to drink. Anyway, the presence of Colonial Commons, another shopping center, may have you thinking all people do here is shop. That is true on some days, but more activities can be had. Great pizza is all over town, and a great infrastructure makes getting the pie you crave easy. Colonial Park, overall, provides the pace of life its 13,229 residents like -- slow when you want relaxation, and fast when you need to let loose. It's the perfect place to be a wallflower, social butterfly, or both!