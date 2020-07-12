28 Apartments for rent in Colonial Park, PA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 20

9 Units Available
9 Units Available
Colonial Park
Williamsburg Estates
500 Beacon Dr, Colonial Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
892 sqft
Minutes from I-83 with country-style living. On-site amenities include a gym, car wash area, volleyball and tennis court, and dog park. On-site laundry available. Pool and playground on-site.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Colonial Park
4211 Sussex Drive, Apt. A
4211 Sussex Drive, Colonial Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
920 sqft
sewer- landlord refrigerator/stove-included heat-landlord hot water-landlord electric-tenant Full size washer & dryer in closet Property amenities Parking Smoke Free Unit amenities Garbage Disposal Microwave Oven Range Refrigerator HIGHLY DESIRABLE
Results within 5 miles of Colonial Park
Verified

1 of 41

8 Units Available
8 Units Available
The Village of Laurel Ridge and The Encore Apartments & Townhomes
399 Ringneck Dr, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1242 sqft
Conveniently located near I-81. Apartments include patio or balcony, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Tenants enjoy 24-hour maintenance, and a pool, courtyard, BBQ, playground, and gym.
Verified

1 of 30

12 Units Available
12 Units Available
Emerald Pointe
1239 Amber Ln, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1528 sqft
Situated in a tranquil setting convenient to I-83 and I-283. Two- and three-bedroom townhomes with fully equipped kitchens with revolving servers and private patios, balconies or yards. Select homes feature basements and attached garages.
Verified

1 of 25

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Crooked Hill
3204 Vesta Lane, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2003 sqft
Welcome home to Crooked Hill.
Verified

1 of 11

2 Units Available
2 Units Available
Chestnut Pointe
3655 Chambers Hill Rd, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,402
Community with swimming pool, basketball court, playground, and resident clubhouse. Units feature spacious interiors and walk-in closets. Minutes from I-283 and close to Target and High Point Commons.
Verified

1 of 8

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Aspen Hill
5069 Stacey Dr E, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspen Hill Apartments welcomes you home to exceptional service and quality living. Nestled on a hilltop in Swatara Township, Aspen Hill offers a quiet and relaxed country setting with rolling hills, magnificent trees and fresh air.

1 of 26

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
466 Kelker Street
466 Kelker St, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1682 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse within the Chambers Knoll Community located behind the Harrisburg Mall. Entering from the front door, you have the 1 car garage access to the right.

1 of 11

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1200 North 2nd Street, Apt 3
1200 North 2nd Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
925 sqft
Large, bright, two bedroom apartment in the heart of Midtown. This newly renovated apartment offers vaulted ceiling in open kitchen/living room with granite counters, all appliances including washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 6

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
691 GARDEN DRIVE
691 Garden Drive, Dauphin County, PA
1 Bedroom
$895
6696 sqft
Available now! Cozy small 2 bedroom with freshly painted walls and just re-finished All hardwood floors throughout. Newer refrigerator and electric range was recently installed! Owner pays Hot water on this one! Only $895/month plus electric.

1 of 9

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Downtown Harrisburg
210 Walnut Street - 403
210 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated, downtown, luxury, one bedroom apartment featuring central air, gas heat, full kitchen with quartz counters, stainless appliances, washer/dryer in unit, exposed brick and window treatments. Designer guided finishes.

1 of 4

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3725 Derry St
3725 Derry Street, Paxtang, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1210 sqft
COMING SOON! Beautiful charming early 1920's custom townhouse with stained glass windows available on Derry St. in Central Dauphin S.D. New kitchen,freshly painted 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, with new flooring, and unfinished basement.

1 of 5

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Old Uptown Historic District
1839 Green Street - 110
1839 Green Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
870 sqft
This bright and spacious two bedroom, one bath apartment features quartz kitchen/bath counters, central air, all stainless appliances along with full size washer/dryer. Impressive closet space supplemented by additional on site storage.

1 of 6

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Rutherford
50 N. 67TH STREET
50 North 67th Street, Rutherford, PA
2 Bedrooms
$975
770 sqft
TWO BEDROOMS (50 N.
Results within 10 miles of Colonial Park
Verified

1 of 17

15 Units Available
15 Units Available
The Overlook
150 Erford Rd, Camp Hill, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,282
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
988 sqft
On a West Shore bluff lies an apartment community that is unlike any other. Enter your 4-story manor-style home through a lobby with country-club furnishings and origial artwork, and take the elevator to your spacious apartment.
Verified

1 of 14

13 Units Available
13 Units Available
Middletown
Woodland Hills
105 Woodland Avenue, Middletown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,128
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1108 sqft
Welcome to Woodland Hills, the premier community for Middletown apartments for rent! At Woodland Hills Apartments our luxury building gives you access to everything you have ever wanted in a home with upgraded interiors, a variety of community

1 of 4

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2110 REDFOX DRIVE
2110 Red Fox Dr, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2200 sqft
2110 REDFOX DRIVE Available 08/31/20 2110 REDFOX DRIVE, HUMMELSTOWN, PA 17036 - Welcome, Home! Come see & enjoy this 3-Bedroom, 2.5-Bath Townhome located in Hummelstown, Dauphin County.

1 of 14

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1883 Lakeside Drive
1883 Lakeside Drive, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
1883 Lakeside Drive Available 09/18/20 Coming in September - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Baths - -This 3 bedroom town home is spacious and charming! Enjoy the luxuries of a fully equipped kitchen, central air, private backyard, shed and off-street parking.

1 of 62

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
94 Byron Nelson Cir
94 Byron Nelson Circle, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
2555 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bed, 3 bath home - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7. Video link below. https://youtu.

1 of 14

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
376 JONATHAN COURT
376 Jonathan Court, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1958 sqft
Don't miss out on this end-unit townhome located in Derry Twp, 5 min from Hershey Medical Center! Brand new HVAC system, washer & dryer. Kitchen countertop replaced in 2017.

1 of 13

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Royalton
215 ULRICH STREET
215 Ulrich Street, Royalton, PA
1 Bedroom
$750
435 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
TOTALLY RENOVATED - COMPACT NEW ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT OFFERS MUCH !! LOCATION - NEAR PSU COLLEGE MIDDLETOWN, EASY TRAVEL TO HARRISBURG - HERSHEY - LANCASTER AND BEYOND. APPROXIMATELY 435 SQ.FT "NEW" FINISHED LIVING.

1 of 14

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
738 ERFORD RD
738 Erford Road, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
738 ERFORD ROAD, CAMP HILL - 3-Bedroom, 1.5-Bath Townhome available in Camp Hill.

1 of 17

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
105 Sam Snead Cir.
105 Sam Snead Circle, Valley Green, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1428 sqft
Etters-Convenient to York and Harrisburg-Country Setting - - Large Yard- fenced with shed - 1st floor bedroom with bath - Garage -West Shore SD This large single family home is located in Etters (Newberry Township) on a large lot.

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Hershey
107 HIGH POINTE DRIVE
107 High Pointe Dr, Hershey, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1736 sqft
Move-in ready townhome within walking distance to Hershey Med Center! You'll love the vaulted ceilings, skylights, open floor plan and stainless steel appliances.
City Guide for Colonial Park, PA

While Colonial Park is undoubtedly a great spot to live, it's an even better place to shop. The Colonial Park Mall draws flocks of people from Harrisburg and the surrounding area every day.

Often considered a part of Harrisburg, Colonial Park is not as close to the Susquehanna River as other towns in the region; in fact, the town is entirely land, but it's not like there's no water to drink. Anyway, the presence of Colonial Commons, another shopping center, may have you thinking all people do here is shop. That is true on some days, but more activities can be had. Great pizza is all over town, and a great infrastructure makes getting the pie you crave easy. Colonial Park, overall, provides the pace of life its 13,229 residents like -- slow when you want relaxation, and fast when you need to let loose. It's the perfect place to be a wallflower, social butterfly, or both! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Colonial Park, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Colonial Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

