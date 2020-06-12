/
2 bedroom apartments
25 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Colonial Park, PA
Colonial Park
8 Units Available
Williamsburg Estates
500 Beacon Dr, Colonial Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
892 sqft
Minutes from I-83 with country-style living. On-site amenities include a gym, car wash area, volleyball and tennis court, and dog park. On-site laundry available. Pool and playground on-site.
Colonial Park
1 Unit Available
4203 Sussex Court, Apt. A
4203 Sussex Dr, Colonial Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$985
950 sqft
HIGHLY DESIRABLE COMPLEX!!! 2 bedrooms & HEAT INCLUDED!!! ** 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, in Lower Paxton Township. HEAT, HOT WATER, SEWER, & TRASH INCLUDED. Includes stove, oven, refrigerator and microwave. Central Dauphin School district.
Results within 1 mile of Colonial Park
41 Units Available
Eagle's Crest Apartment Homes
1008 Eaglecrest Ct, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$980
887 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with in-home washer and dryer, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Community has a pool, fitness center and business center. Located close to I-83 and shops and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Colonial Park
$
21 Units Available
The Village of Laurel Ridge and The Encore Apartments & Townhomes
399 Ringneck Dr, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1122 sqft
Conveniently located near I-81. Apartments include patio or balcony, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Tenants enjoy 24-hour maintenance, and a pool, courtyard, BBQ, playground, and gym.
7 Units Available
Emerald Pointe
1239 Amber Ln, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1437 sqft
Situated in a tranquil setting convenient to I-83 and I-283. Two- and three-bedroom townhomes with fully equipped kitchens with revolving servers and private patios, balconies or yards. Select homes feature basements and attached garages.
11 Units Available
King's Manor Apartment Homes
2161 Camelot Dr, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units with fully equipped kitchens and modern baths. Carefully landscaped community has 24-hour gym and a swimming pool. Close to downtown Harrisburg.
6 Units Available
Aspen Hill
5069 Stacey Dr E, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1016 sqft
Aspen Hill Apartments welcomes you home to exceptional service and quality living. Nestled on a hilltop in Swatara Township, Aspen Hill offers a quiet and relaxed country setting with rolling hills, magnificent trees and fresh air.
1 Unit Available
137 Hunters Ridge Drive
137 Hunters Ridge Drive, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
998 sqft
- $1,395 security deposit and $1,395 rent due on the first of every month. End unit townhouse with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and located in the Susquehanna Township School District. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer included.
1 Unit Available
466 Kelker Street
466 Kelker St, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1682 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse within the Chambers Knoll Community located behind the Harrisburg Mall. Entering from the front door, you have the 1 car garage access to the right.
Old Uptown Historic District
1 Unit Available
1839 Green Street - 203
1839 Green Street, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
870 sqft
Bright, spacious two bedroom apartment in the historic Simon Cameron Apartment building. This property was built in the late 1800's and features high ceilings, dramatic hallways and easy to live in modern apartments.
1 Unit Available
214 Cherrington Dr
214 Cherrington Drive, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1548 sqft
2 bed 2 bath contemporary condo in Susquehanna Township! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
1 Unit Available
4545 DEER PATH ROAD
4545 Deer Path Road, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1408 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4545 DEER PATH ROAD in Dauphin County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Bressler-Enhaut-Oberlin
1 Unit Available
650 MOHN STREET
650 Mohn Street, Enhaut, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1441 sqft
Don't miss this opportunity to live in this newly renovated 2/3 bedroom home in Central Dauphin Schools. Call today!
Rutherford
1 Unit Available
50 50 N. 67TH STREET
50 North 67th Street, Rutherford, PA
2 Bedrooms
$975
770 sqft
TWO BEDROOMS (50 N.
Results within 10 miles of Colonial Park
Verified
15 Units Available
The Overlook
150 Erford Rd, Camp Hill, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
988 sqft
On a West Shore bluff lies an apartment community that is unlike any other. Enter your 4-story manor-style home through a lobby with country-club furnishings and origial artwork, and take the elevator to your spacious apartment.
Verified
Middletown
13 Units Available
Woodland Hills
105 Woodland Avenue, Middletown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1108 sqft
Welcome to Woodland Hills, the premier community for Middletown apartments for rent! At Woodland Hills Apartments our luxury building gives you access to everything you have ever wanted in a home with upgraded interiors, a variety of community
Hershey
1 Unit Available
415 Hockersville rd
415 Hockersville Rd, Hershey, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
2 bedroom Home For Rent - Nicely renovated 2 bedroom , 2 bath home available for rent. Beautiful wood floors , spacious kitchen and updated bathroom. No Smoking no pets. Sewer, trash and lawn care are included with the rent.
1 Unit Available
376 JONATHAN COURT
376 Jonathan Court, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1958 sqft
Don't miss out on this end-unit townhome located in Derry Twp, 5 min from Hershey Medical Center! Brand new HVAC system, washer & dryer. Kitchen countertop replaced in 2017.
Wormleysburg
1 Unit Available
322 South Front St
322 South Front Street, Wormleysburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Lux Beautiful RIVERFRONT building (322C apt) .... private professional apt bldg. Great location. Also clean/mannerly pet friendly building. Super high ceilings, Ralph Lauren paint, awesome crown moldings and MANY windows.
1 Unit Available
1105 GALWAY COURT
1105 Galway Court, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2883 sqft
Lovely Chelsea unit in wooded Oakmont. First floor open floor plan with updated kitchen, dining room/living room combo with sitting room and gar fireplace. Atrium doors lead to large screened-in porch.
1 Unit Available
106 Oriole Court
106 Oriole Court, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1240 sqft
Beautiful 1240 SF, 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condominium in The Reserve at Hershey Meadows. 1 car garage. Private Entrance. Walk in closets. Sliding glass door. Balcony. Great view. Gas fireplace & energy efficient gas heat .
Middletown
1 Unit Available
25 GIRARD AVENUE
25 Girard Avenue, Middletown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1275 sqft
Spacious semi-detached home in Middletown. Located on a quiet street, this property features Low Taxes and 3 Off Street Parking spaces!Renovations include new HVAC with CAC, fresh paint & flooring, and updated kitchen & bath.
Hershey
1 Unit Available
107 HIGH POINTE DRIVE
107 High Pointe Dr, Hershey, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1736 sqft
Move-in ready townhome within walking distance to Hershey Med Center! You'll love the vaulted ceilings, skylights, open floor plan and stainless steel appliances.
Hershey
1 Unit Available
105 HIGH POINTE DRIVE
105 High Pointe Dr, Hershey, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1764 sqft
Don't miss out on this 2 bed, 2.
