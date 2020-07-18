All apartments in Colonial Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:59 AM

4211 Sussex Drive, Apt. A

4211 Sussex Drive · (717) 756-3864
Location

4211 Sussex Drive, Colonial Park, PA 17109
Colonial Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Oct 5

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
sewer- landlord
refrigerator/stove-included
heat-landlord
hot water-landlord
electric-tenant
Full size washer & dryer in closet

Property amenities
Parking
Smoke Free
Unit amenities
Garbage Disposal
Microwave
Oven
Range
Refrigerator
HIGHLY DESIRABLE COMPLEX!!! Heat is included.

** 2 bedroom, 1 bath, in Lower Paxton Township.

HEAT, Hot Water, SEWER & TRASH INCLUDED.
Includes stove, oven, refrigerator and microwave. Central Dauphin School district. Conveniently located off Interstate 83 near Union Deposit and Colonial Park Exits. Off Street Reserved huge parking area. Onsite coin operated laundry. ** Located behind Osteopathic Hospital on Sussex Drive/ off Arlington Ave.

$150. fee at time of application. $25 charge per adult for credit reports and criminal reports. Remaining funds get applied to security deposit or returned to applicant if denied.

Sorry we do not participate with Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4211 Sussex Drive, Apt. A have any available units?
4211 Sussex Drive, Apt. A has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4211 Sussex Drive, Apt. A have?
Some of 4211 Sussex Drive, Apt. A's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4211 Sussex Drive, Apt. A currently offering any rent specials?
4211 Sussex Drive, Apt. A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4211 Sussex Drive, Apt. A pet-friendly?
No, 4211 Sussex Drive, Apt. A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colonial Park.
Does 4211 Sussex Drive, Apt. A offer parking?
Yes, 4211 Sussex Drive, Apt. A offers parking.
Does 4211 Sussex Drive, Apt. A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4211 Sussex Drive, Apt. A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4211 Sussex Drive, Apt. A have a pool?
No, 4211 Sussex Drive, Apt. A does not have a pool.
Does 4211 Sussex Drive, Apt. A have accessible units?
No, 4211 Sussex Drive, Apt. A does not have accessible units.
Does 4211 Sussex Drive, Apt. A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4211 Sussex Drive, Apt. A has units with dishwashers.
Does 4211 Sussex Drive, Apt. A have units with air conditioning?
No, 4211 Sussex Drive, Apt. A does not have units with air conditioning.
