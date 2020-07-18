4211 Sussex Drive, Apt. A

Amenities
sewer- landlord
refrigerator/stove-included
heat-landlord
hot water-landlord
electric-tenant
Full size washer & dryer in closet
Property amenities
Parking
Smoke Free
Unit amenities
Garbage Disposal
Microwave
Oven
Range
Refrigerator
HIGHLY DESIRABLE COMPLEX!!! Heat is included.
** 2 bedroom, 1 bath, in Lower Paxton Township.
HEAT, Hot Water, SEWER & TRASH INCLUDED.
Includes stove, oven, refrigerator and microwave. Central Dauphin School district. Conveniently located off Interstate 83 near Union Deposit and Colonial Park Exits. Off Street Reserved huge parking area. Onsite coin operated laundry. ** Located behind Osteopathic Hospital on Sussex Drive/ off Arlington Ave.
$150. fee at time of application. $25 charge per adult for credit reports and criminal reports. Remaining funds get applied to security deposit or returned to applicant if denied.
Sorry we do not participate with Section 8.