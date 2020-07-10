/
apartments with washer dryer
15 Apartments for rent in Canonsburg, PA with washer-dryer
40 Units Available
Reserve at Southpointe
1000 Meadow Ln, Canonsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1390 sqft
Prime location just off of I-79. Luxurious apartments include granite counters, ice maker, in-unit laundry, ceiling fan, and fireplace. Community offers tenants 24-hour gym, clubhouse, and conference room.
Results within 5 miles of Canonsburg
1 Unit Available
307 Cedar Hill Drive
307 Cedar Hill Dr, Washington County, PA
1 Bedroom
$825
1 Bedroom Garden Apartment in Peters Township! Tastefully Updated Throughout, Private Deck, Storage, ALL Appliances Included Except for Washer and Dryer, Large Living Space, Fully Equipped Kitchen, Full Bath with Tub/Shower Combo, Very Spacious!
1 Unit Available
1249 Meadowbrook Drive
1249 Meadowbrook Dr, Washington County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available immediately! This spacious townhome is available for immediate rent. First floor features new flooring with a living room, dining room, equipped kitchen and a first floor powder room. The second floor has two bedrooms with abundant storage.
1 Unit Available
2017 Trillium Court
2017 Trillium Ct, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Fabulous End Unit Townhome Situated in the Desirable Concord Green Community, 3 Bedrooms 2.
1 Unit Available
331 Maple Ridge Drive
331 Maple Ridge Dr, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
4 Bedrooms
Ask
BACK ON MARKET! SPACIOUS 3 Bed,2 Car + GAMEROOM - Property Id: 62373 BACK ON MARKET! APPLICATION FELL THROUGH. SPACIOUS 3 Bedroom END UNIT! NEW CARPET AND PAINT! PLUS LARGE FINISHED GAMEROOM! LARGE wrap around KITCHEN is fully equipped + Pantry.
Results within 10 miles of Canonsburg
25 Units Available
Lindenbrooke
600 Royal Dr, South Park Township, PA
1 Bedroom
$790
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
822 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
953 sqft
With manicured lawns and carefully planned landscaping to greet you, expect something extraordinary at our Apartment Excellence and Best of the Best award winning community. Here, you'll find city conveniences with the serenity of country living.
24 Units Available
Torrente
2565 Boyce Plaza Rd, Upper St. Clair, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1126 sqft
Experience the best in luxury living with breathtaking creek and woodland views offering plenty of privacy, not often found in apartment living. Our unique Upper St.
11 Units Available
The Ashby at South Hills Village Station
1100 Village Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,448
1330 sqft
Just minutes from the movie theater and across from South Hills Village. Smoke-free community with car wash area and eco-friendly landscaping. Gourmet kitchens, smart thermostats and energy-efficient appliances.
1 Unit Available
5331 Main St Rear
5331 Main Street, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$550
3 ROOMS AND A BATH ATOP A 2 CAR GARAGE. - Property Id: 297460 FOR RENT BETHEL PARK SMALL APT. ABOVE A 2 CAR GARAGE 3 ROOMS AND A BATH REFRIDGE AND STOVE WASHER AND DRYER ALL REMODELED 2 YEARS AGO $550 PLUS UTIL. $250.
1 Unit Available
2440 Washington Rd
2440 Washington Road, Upper St. Clair, PA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
Massive 5BR/4.5 Bath home in revered Upper St. Clair! While great for entertaining, this set-back home also allows plenty of privacy to do your own thing.
1 Unit Available
221 East Maiden Street
221 East Maiden Street, Washington, PA
2 Bedrooms
$875
750 sqft
Includes washer and dryer Renovated Building with 16 residential rental units and 1 commercial unit
1 Unit Available
1293 MANOR DRIVE
1293 Manor Drive, Upper St. Clair, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
MOVE RIGHT IN, LARGE LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM, LAUNDRY ROOM OFF LARGE EQUIPPED KITCHEN; FOR ADDED CONVENIENCE IS A NEWER LARGE PATIO OFF KITCHEN OVERLOOKING A PRIVATE BACK YARD;KITCHEN IS OPEN TO A LARGE FAMILYROOM WITH LOG BURNING FIREPLACE;
1 Unit Available
141 Meadowbook circle
141 Meadowbrook Circle, McMurray, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
Amazing half acre + lot and located in a great spot on the street for that feeling of seclusion! 2 Car garage makes easy access to kitchen with groceries, mud room between kitchen and garage and also accesses the rear 2 tier deck patio - very
1 Unit Available
278 Quail Run
278 Quail Run Rd, Washington County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1000 sqft
UPDATED! 2 Bed Townhouse in PETERS TOWNSHIP - Property Id: 20043 UPDATED 2 BED TOWN Peters Township - Quail Run $1049.
1 Unit Available
1335 Sandstone Drive
1335 Sandstone Drive, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2208 sqft
1335 Sandstone Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home for Rent - Beautiful Colonial 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Granite Ridge in highly desirable South Fayette Township school district. 2 car garage.
