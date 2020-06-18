All apartments in Cambria County
Cambria County, PA
1915 YOUNG STREET, #12
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:05 AM

1915 YOUNG STREET, #12

1915 Young St · (814) 262-7653
Location

1915 Young St, Cambria County, PA 15902

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Fully furnished, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Townhouse. Newly updated bath & eat-kitchen with appliances. Main floor laundry with washer & dryer. Also includes pots, pans, dishes. Covered patio. Off street parking. Rent is $1,595 per month, includes water & sewer, electric, garbage. Electric baseboard heat. Short-term monthly rental available. Landlord is responsible for lawn care and snow removal of parking lot. Tenant is responsible for snow removal of sidewalks.No pets, non-smoking unit, security deposit, credit & criminal check required. $40 non-refundable application fee for anyone 18 years or older residing at unit for background checks. Ask for Virtual Tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 YOUNG STREET, #12 have any available units?
1915 YOUNG STREET, #12 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1915 YOUNG STREET, #12 have?
Some of 1915 YOUNG STREET, #12's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 YOUNG STREET, #12 currently offering any rent specials?
1915 YOUNG STREET, #12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 YOUNG STREET, #12 pet-friendly?
No, 1915 YOUNG STREET, #12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambria County.
Does 1915 YOUNG STREET, #12 offer parking?
Yes, 1915 YOUNG STREET, #12 offers parking.
Does 1915 YOUNG STREET, #12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1915 YOUNG STREET, #12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 YOUNG STREET, #12 have a pool?
No, 1915 YOUNG STREET, #12 does not have a pool.
Does 1915 YOUNG STREET, #12 have accessible units?
No, 1915 YOUNG STREET, #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 YOUNG STREET, #12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1915 YOUNG STREET, #12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1915 YOUNG STREET, #12 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1915 YOUNG STREET, #12 does not have units with air conditioning.
