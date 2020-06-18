1913 YOUNG STREET, #5

Amenities

Fully furnished, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Townhouse. Newly updated bath & eat-kitchen with appliances. Main floor laundry with washer & dryer. Also includes pots, pans, dishes. Covered patio. Off street parking. Rent is $1,595 per month, includes water & sewer, electric, garbage. Electric baseboard heat. Short-term monthly rental. Landlord is responsible for lawn care and snow removal of parking lot. Tenant is responsible for snow removal of sidewalks. 40$ non-refundable application fee for all occupants 18 years or older. No pets, non-smoking unit, security deposit, credit & criminal check required. Ask for Virtual Tour!