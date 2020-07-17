All apartments in Butler County
81302 Lost Valley Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:10 PM

81302 Lost Valley Drive

81302 Lost Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

81302 Lost Valley Drive, Butler County, PA 16046

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
Room for everyone in this bright and spacious, well maintained home in popular Adams Ridge! 3bd/2ba are located on second floor including large master w/ vaulted ceiling and over-sized walk-in closet. W/D also conveniently located on 2nd floor. First floor is beautifully laid out with hardwood floors and w/w carpet, large kitchen w/ dining area and powder room. Walkout onto the large deck that overlooks private, tree-lined backyard. Lower level includes additional room with full bath and walkout to level backyard. Could be used as a 4th bedroom or office! Enjoy the amenities of Adams Ridge which include walking trail, pool, clubhouse, rec room, basketball courts and new playground!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81302 Lost Valley Drive have any available units?
81302 Lost Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Butler County, PA.
What amenities does 81302 Lost Valley Drive have?
Some of 81302 Lost Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81302 Lost Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
81302 Lost Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81302 Lost Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 81302 Lost Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Butler County.
Does 81302 Lost Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 81302 Lost Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 81302 Lost Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81302 Lost Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81302 Lost Valley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 81302 Lost Valley Drive has a pool.
Does 81302 Lost Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 81302 Lost Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 81302 Lost Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 81302 Lost Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 81302 Lost Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 81302 Lost Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
