81302 Lost Valley Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool

Room for everyone in this bright and spacious, well maintained home in popular Adams Ridge! 3bd/2ba are located on second floor including large master w/ vaulted ceiling and over-sized walk-in closet. W/D also conveniently located on 2nd floor. First floor is beautifully laid out with hardwood floors and w/w carpet, large kitchen w/ dining area and powder room. Walkout onto the large deck that overlooks private, tree-lined backyard. Lower level includes additional room with full bath and walkout to level backyard. Could be used as a 4th bedroom or office! Enjoy the amenities of Adams Ridge which include walking trail, pool, clubhouse, rec room, basketball courts and new playground!