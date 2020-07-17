All apartments in Butler County
Find more places like 243 Eagle Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Butler County, PA
/
243 Eagle Dr
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:30 PM

243 Eagle Dr

243 Eagle Drive · (412) 366-1600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

243 Eagle Drive, Butler County, PA 16066

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Gorgeous Town house available for immediate occupancy! The home is featured with an open concept layout, allowing natural light to flow throughout the house. Kitcen includes stainless steel appliances and gleaming hard wood floors, opening seamlessly to the living and dining area. Convenient top floor laundry with washer/dryer included.The master is detailed with a tray ceiling, large tile surround shower/Oversize soaking tub and walk-in closet. Lower level is fully finished and can be used for a fourth bedroom with closet and a full bath/flex space. A large yard opens behind the house to enjoy summer evenings. It is a side walk community and an easy walk to the play ground. Desirable location and is close to restaraunts, shopping, and easy access to highways. Tenant pay utilities. 2 small pets can be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 243 Eagle Dr have any available units?
243 Eagle Dr has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 243 Eagle Dr have?
Some of 243 Eagle Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 243 Eagle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
243 Eagle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 Eagle Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 243 Eagle Dr is pet friendly.
Does 243 Eagle Dr offer parking?
Yes, 243 Eagle Dr offers parking.
Does 243 Eagle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 243 Eagle Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 Eagle Dr have a pool?
No, 243 Eagle Dr does not have a pool.
Does 243 Eagle Dr have accessible units?
No, 243 Eagle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 243 Eagle Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 243 Eagle Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 243 Eagle Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 243 Eagle Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 243 Eagle Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rochester Village
10100 Kettlecreek Dr
Fernway, PA 16066

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAAliquippa, PA
Canonsburg, PACoraopolis, PABridgeville, PAAvalon, PACarnegie, PAGreensburg, PAMcKees Rocks, PACastle Shannon, PAAmbridge, PANew Castle, PA
Aspinwall, PASharpsburg, PAWilkinsburg, PACrafton, PASwissvale, PAMount Oliver, PABrentwood, PAMcKeesport, PAYoungstown, OHBoardman, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity