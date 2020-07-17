243 Eagle Dr

Amenities

Gorgeous Town house available for immediate occupancy! The home is featured with an open concept layout, allowing natural light to flow throughout the house. Kitcen includes stainless steel appliances and gleaming hard wood floors, opening seamlessly to the living and dining area. Convenient top floor laundry with washer/dryer included.The master is detailed with a tray ceiling, large tile surround shower/Oversize soaking tub and walk-in closet. Lower level is fully finished and can be used for a fourth bedroom with closet and a full bath/flex space. A large yard opens behind the house to enjoy summer evenings. It is a side walk community and an easy walk to the play ground. Desirable location and is close to restaraunts, shopping, and easy access to highways. Tenant pay utilities. 2 small pets can be considered.