144 School St

Charm, dignity, and character best describe this beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a quiet rural neighborhood. When entering, you immediately feel the warmth of the home with its elegance restored. If you love wood moldings, hardwood floors and large rooms, this one's for you. The home has been renovated top to bottom and is ready to move in. Almost everything is new, including furnace, central ac and appliances to name a few! Low maintenance and ready to move in! $1200/mo plus utilities and mowing and $1200 deposit. No smoking and no pets. Call 724-791-0132 or email lindaweatherholt@gmail.com to view or request rental application.

