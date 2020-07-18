All apartments in Butler County
/
Butler County, PA
/
144 School St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

144 School St

144 School Street · (808) 283-2372
Location

144 School Street, Butler County, PA 16049

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
range
Renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home - Property Id: 313796

Charm, dignity, and character best describe this beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a quiet rural neighborhood. When entering, you immediately feel the warmth of the home with its elegance restored. If you love wood moldings, hardwood floors and large rooms, this one's for you. The home has been renovated top to bottom and is ready to move in. Almost everything is new, including furnace, central ac and appliances to name a few! Low maintenance and ready to move in! $1200/mo plus utilities and mowing and $1200 deposit. No smoking and no pets. Call 724-791-0132 or email lindaweatherholt@gmail.com to view or request rental application.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/144-school-st-bruin-pa/313796
Property Id 313796

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5940680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

