Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:34 PM

122 Southridge Dr

122 Southridge Drive · (724) 776-2900
Location

122 Southridge Drive, Butler County, PA 16046

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,375

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Conveniently located minutes to I-79 , I- 76 , Rt 228 , Rt 19. 30 min drive to the airport, downtown Pittsburgh, universities, hospitals. A great place to live and entertain. The first floor features an open kitchen with an expanded kitchen island, double door panty, beautiful granite countertops, and hardwood floors. Enjoy your dinners in the spacious sunroom while watching the sunset. The family room is a great place to gather in all seasons with extra windows and cozy fireplace. As you enter this well maintained brick faced home ,you are greeted by a warm entry leading to the living room to your right and dining room to your left. The second floor features a master suite with tray ceiling, walk in closet, and a master bath in addition to three good sized bedrooms with double door closet and ceiling lights. The laundry room is conveniently located on the second floor. The lower level is finished beautifully with a walk out to the private patio with a kitchenette and half a bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Southridge Dr have any available units?
122 Southridge Dr has a unit available for $3,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 122 Southridge Dr have?
Some of 122 Southridge Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Southridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
122 Southridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Southridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 122 Southridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Butler County.
Does 122 Southridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 122 Southridge Dr offers parking.
Does 122 Southridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Southridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Southridge Dr have a pool?
No, 122 Southridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 122 Southridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 122 Southridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Southridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 Southridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Southridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Southridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
