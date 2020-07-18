122 Southridge Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Conveniently located minutes to I-79 , I- 76 , Rt 228 , Rt 19. 30 min drive to the airport, downtown Pittsburgh, universities, hospitals. A great place to live and entertain. The first floor features an open kitchen with an expanded kitchen island, double door panty, beautiful granite countertops, and hardwood floors. Enjoy your dinners in the spacious sunroom while watching the sunset. The family room is a great place to gather in all seasons with extra windows and cozy fireplace. As you enter this well maintained brick faced home ,you are greeted by a warm entry leading to the living room to your right and dining room to your left. The second floor features a master suite with tray ceiling, walk in closet, and a master bath in addition to three good sized bedrooms with double door closet and ceiling lights. The laundry room is conveniently located on the second floor. The lower level is finished beautifully with a walk out to the private patio with a kitchenette and half a bath.