1000 Adair Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool table garage

Former Model Home in Middlesex Crossing! The newly designed Wexford floor plan is Open & Spacious. Beautiful center island eat-in kitchen complete with granite countertops, custom backsplash, and upgraded cabinetry. The kitchen comes fully equipped with all top of the line stainless steel appliances. The first floor has upgraded luxury plank flooring throughout and plenty of overhead LED lighting. Enjoy the outdoor space on your rear TimberTech deck. Beautiful oak staircase leads up to the 2nd floor which boasts a Luxury Owner's Suite with a huge walk-in closet, Tray ceiling, double bowl vanity! The additional 2 bedrooms have ample closet space and share another upgraded full bath 2nd floor laundry comes with washer/dryer. The Awesome Finished lower level flex space would make a great area for a home office, pool table, home gym, or just a chill space for movie nights! Custom painted, excellent stone/color combo curb appeal, end unit, close to all major roadways and amenities.