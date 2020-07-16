All apartments in Butler County
Last updated March 17 2020 at 12:33 AM

1000 Adair Ave

1000 Adair Ave · (724) 933-6300
Location

1000 Adair Ave, Butler County, PA 16059

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool table
garage
Former Model Home in Middlesex Crossing! The newly designed Wexford floor plan is Open & Spacious. Beautiful center island eat-in kitchen complete with granite countertops, custom backsplash, and upgraded cabinetry. The kitchen comes fully equipped with all top of the line stainless steel appliances. The first floor has upgraded luxury plank flooring throughout and plenty of overhead LED lighting. Enjoy the outdoor space on your rear TimberTech deck. Beautiful oak staircase leads up to the 2nd floor which boasts a Luxury Owner's Suite with a huge walk-in closet, Tray ceiling, double bowl vanity! The additional 2 bedrooms have ample closet space and share another upgraded full bath 2nd floor laundry comes with washer/dryer. The Awesome Finished lower level flex space would make a great area for a home office, pool table, home gym, or just a chill space for movie nights! Custom painted, excellent stone/color combo curb appeal, end unit, close to all major roadways and amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Adair Ave have any available units?
1000 Adair Ave has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1000 Adair Ave have?
Some of 1000 Adair Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Adair Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Adair Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Adair Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Adair Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Butler County.
Does 1000 Adair Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Adair Ave offers parking.
Does 1000 Adair Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 Adair Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Adair Ave have a pool?
No, 1000 Adair Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Adair Ave have accessible units?
No, 1000 Adair Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Adair Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Adair Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Adair Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 Adair Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
