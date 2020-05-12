2922 Clermont

Amenities

Gorgeous Colonial home located in Brentwood! This home has massive character and charm and TONS of closet space and storage! You definitely will enjoy this home for years to come. Stunning new kitchen and bathroom! Kitchen includes all New Stainless Steel Appliances - Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Range. Home also features Transom windows, pocket doors from living to dining room, stained glass windows, new furnace, windows, a large new front porch for entertaining and a fenced in yard! You can not go wrong with this one. Enjoy preparing meals in your new kitchen with the expansive counter space. It also comes with a finished 3rd floor storage space or extra (4th) bedroom. Situated in the heart of the walking neighborhood, this home is convenient to all the amenities Brentwood has to offer. Imagine enjoying your coffee on the new front porch, or hosting your summer BBQ's on the back yard patio. Close to shopping, bus line, and school.