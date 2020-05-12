All apartments in Brentwood
2922 Clermont

2922 Clermont Avenue · (888) 397-7352
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2922 Clermont Avenue, Brentwood, PA 15227
Brentwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Gorgeous Colonial home located in Brentwood! This home has massive character and charm and TONS of closet space and storage! You definitely will enjoy this home for years to come. Stunning new kitchen and bathroom! Kitchen includes all New Stainless Steel Appliances - Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Range. Home also features Transom windows, pocket doors from living to dining room, stained glass windows, new furnace, windows, a large new front porch for entertaining and a fenced in yard! You can not go wrong with this one. Enjoy preparing meals in your new kitchen with the expansive counter space. It also comes with a finished 3rd floor storage space or extra (4th) bedroom. Situated in the heart of the walking neighborhood, this home is convenient to all the amenities Brentwood has to offer. Imagine enjoying your coffee on the new front porch, or hosting your summer BBQ's on the back yard patio. Close to shopping, bus line, and school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2922 Clermont have any available units?
2922 Clermont has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2922 Clermont have?
Some of 2922 Clermont's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2922 Clermont currently offering any rent specials?
2922 Clermont isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2922 Clermont pet-friendly?
No, 2922 Clermont is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brentwood.
Does 2922 Clermont offer parking?
No, 2922 Clermont does not offer parking.
Does 2922 Clermont have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2922 Clermont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2922 Clermont have a pool?
No, 2922 Clermont does not have a pool.
Does 2922 Clermont have accessible units?
No, 2922 Clermont does not have accessible units.
Does 2922 Clermont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2922 Clermont has units with dishwashers.
Does 2922 Clermont have units with air conditioning?
No, 2922 Clermont does not have units with air conditioning.
