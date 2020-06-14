Apartment List
/
PA
/
breinigsville
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 PM

15 Apartments for rent in Breinigsville, PA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Breinigsville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Ma... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Trexlertown
9 Units Available
Autumn Park
1063 Mosser Rd, Breinigsville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
974 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relax and enjoy living at Autumn Park.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Breinigsville
1 Unit Available
1508 Artisan Court
1508 Artisan Ct, Breinigsville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
Fabulous 2 bedroom townhouse with all the amenities. - Fabulous 2 bedroom townhouse with all the amenities. Upscale clubhouse with fitness center, swimming pool, meeting/party room, etc. - all included in the rent.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Breinigsville
1 Unit Available
8514 Gateway Road
8514 Gateway Rd, Breinigsville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1946 sqft
This delightful home has a unique floor plan w/lovely French window. The 1st floor family/bonus room opens to a back yard patio. Very economical, energy efficient gas heat, hot water & cooking, plus central air.
Results within 5 miles of Breinigsville
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
22 Units Available
Woodmont Ridge
5265 Rockrose Lane, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1317 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in quiet neighborhood near I-78 and I-476. Walk-in closets and granite countertops. Community has a fire pit, swimming pool and spacious sun deck. 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie
3535 Grandview Dr, Macungie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1247 sqft
This pet-friendly community is just minutes from area highways and near Hamilton Crossing shopping center. The kitchens are sleek with quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful walking paths right outside.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Macungie
2 Units Available
Brookfield
160 Brookfield Cir, Macungie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,284
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1134 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in a top-rated school district and near parks. On-site fitness center, clubhouse and green space. Each apartment offers a washer and dryer, upgraded kitchens, and a private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Ancient Oaks
9 Units Available
Spring Creek Apartments
6690 Hauser Road, Macungie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1139 sqft
Welcome to Spring Creek Apartments - the Lehigh Valley's premier apartment community - nestled in the picturesque and serene rolling hills of Macungie.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 9 at 07:01pm
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne Apartments
100 Ramapo Trl, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1106 sqft
100 Ramapo Trail H-9 Available 08/15/20 Our distinctive community, located in beautiful Upper Macungie Township, offers affordable living in a quiet suburban setting with many conveniences.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
2898 Sequoia Drive
2898 Sequoia Drive, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1716 sqft
Immaculate East Penn townhome in Penns West! Featuring an open concept living room and dining room, spacious eat in kitchen with hardwood floors , and family room in finished basement with 1/2 bath! Three spacious bedrooms upstairs , 2 car garage ,
Results within 10 miles of Breinigsville
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Emmaus
3 Units Available
The Meadows
100 Eagle Dr, Emmaus, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,258
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1184 sqft
In a top-rated small community. The community offers a fitness center, walking trail and a beautiful pond. Apartments provide a full-sized washer and dryer, spacious layouts, and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
7 Units Available
Lehigh Square
2940 Fernor St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$965
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
759 sqft
Lehigh Square sits in the Lehigh Valley just near South Mountain. These spacious units feature ranges, bathtubs and in-unit laundry, and are just a short drive from Allentown.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
Lehigh Parkway
3 Units Available
Regency Towers
1600 Lehigh Pkwy E, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1169 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently revamped community with in-unit laundry, a clubhouse and garage parking. Furnished units come with walk-in closets, kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Trexler Park
3 Units Available
Madison at the Lakes
3218 W Cedar St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,507
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Park-like community surrounded by trees. 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes with washer/dryer in each unit. Located close to I-476, I-78 and Route 22 for easy commuting.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
2501 Allenbrook Drive
2501 Allenbrook Dr, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Liberty Park at Allentown offers the best in luxury amenities and desirable features! The community's sensational clubhouse features a state of the art fitness center and sparkling outdoor swimming pool, close to shopping.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
311 Robert Morris Boulevard
311 Robert Morris Blvd, Cetronia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
787 sqft
The Hickory part of the newest luxury apartments at the cross roads of Lehigh County, minutes for Pa Turnpike, Interstates, shopping, dining, theater, Dorney Park, etc.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Breinigsville, PA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Breinigsville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Breinigsville 1 BedroomsBreinigsville 2 BedroomsBreinigsville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBreinigsville 3 BedroomsBreinigsville Apartments with Balcony
Breinigsville Apartments with GarageBreinigsville Apartments with GymBreinigsville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBreinigsville Apartments with Parking
Breinigsville Apartments with PoolBreinigsville Apartments with Washer-DryerBreinigsville Dog Friendly ApartmentsBreinigsville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PAEaston, PAHorsham, PAPottstown, PA
Doylestown, PARoyersford, PAPhillipsburg, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PAConshohocken, PAAmbler, PAChalfont, PAThorndale, PAAmity Gardens, PASpring City, PA
Dublin, PABangor, PAWilson, PAFort Washington, PASouderton, PAPaoli, PAChesterbrook, PAKulpsville, PAPen Argyl, PAMontgomeryville, PASummit Hill, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University