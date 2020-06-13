61 Apartments for rent in Bradford Woods, PA

/
bradford woods
Christopher Wren Apartments
501 Christopher Wren Dr, Bradford Woods, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,356
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Perry Highway and Bradford Woods Elementary School. Modern apartment homes with stainless steel range, refrigerator and microwave. Community has a pool, a courtyard, a fire pit and a 24-hour gym.
Results within 1 mile of Bradford Woods
480 Fairmont
480 Fairmont Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available for August 2020! This beautiful former model unit has many upgrades throughout. The entry level has a 2-car garage and flex space with coat closet and additional storage room! Enjoy hard floors throughout the first 2 levels.
331 Marshall Heights Dr
331 Marshall Heights Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
LOCATION !! Gorgeous townhouse in the Highly Desirable North Allegheny School District.
142 Harmony Rd
142 Harmony Road, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
North Allegheny school district, 3 bedroom two and half bath spacious townhouse. Fully equipped kitchen with an open dining area, huge pantry , a lot of counter space and a lot of natural light.
471 Fairmont Dr
471 Fairmont Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
This gorgeous townhouse is better than new! ONE LEVEL LIVING AT ITS BEST! The layout flows from large kitchen, breakfast area, to the spacious living room.
Results within 5 miles of Bradford Woods
605 Edison Drive
605 Edison Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1902 sqft
Updated 3 bed 2.5 bath in Wexford- call or text Amanda for your showing 412-477-1169 - Beautiful town home in fantastic location!!!! Large updated kitchen ideal for entertaining, updated baths throughout home, and spacious bedrooms.
613 Fairgate Dr
613 Fairgate Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
Available 07/01/20 Now Available July 1! Beautiful 3 Bedroom - 2.
1101 Point view dr
1101 Pointe View Dr, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2200 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath in Adams point! Call or text at 412-535-5786 - Beautiful 3 bed 2.
102 Brookston drive
102 Brookston Drive, Fernway, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed, 2 bath, 2-car garage home - Property Id: 39137 Welcome to a conveniently located home with 3 bedroom, 2 full-baths, a finished basement and 2-car garage.
779 Norwegian Spruce
779 Norwegian Spruce Drive, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Great end-unit townhome in Adams Township- available for a lease to start end of July 2020. Virtual walkthrough available! Enter from the one-car garage right into the first floor.
639 White Pine Dr
639 White Pine Dr, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Available August 17th. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home located in Adams Ridge Community. Hardwood flooring in living, dining, office and through to the master suite. Beautiful white kitchen, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances.
292 Venango Trail
292 Venango Trail, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful townhome in Venango Trails with brand new hardwood floors throughout. The main level consists of an open floor plan, 10' ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a large island.
10023 Beauty Dr
10023 Beauty Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY FIRST WEEK JULY. Wow! Charm and character abound in this Sears Craftsman-style home overlooking North Park! 3 bedrooms and one full bathroom! Hardwood flooring throughout this wonderful home.
1114 Prescott Pl
1114 Prescott Place, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Neutral décor in this open floor plan condo with two bedrooms and two full baths. Living room has a gas corner place. Dinning room opens to a beautiful balcony that backs to green space.
405 Camelot Dr
405 Camelot Dr, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
Great rental in NA School District. This 2 bedroom 1 bath unit has a spacious living room with balcony overlooking the woods. 2 large bedrooms and a jack and jill bathroom with additional laundry area.
809 Fairgate Dr
809 Fairgate Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Wonderful, conveniently located 3BR/3.5 bath townhome in the Village at Pine. Open first floor with access to a spacious deck and the two car garage.
3241 Wexford Road
3241 Wexford Road, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Lease a lifestyle of extravagance, convenience & privacy! Located on a picturesque 6+ acre lot, yet minutes from all the North Hills has to offer! A private drive w/extra large governor's circle provides ample parking, in addition to an oversized
521 Ten Point
521 10 Point Lane, Fernway, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
Available now- a 3-bedroom townhome in Cranberry Township! Easy access to Route 19, Route 228, I-79, and the turnpike! Enjoy granite countertops and stainless appliances in the spacious kitchen.
305 Marshall Heights Dr
305 Marshall Heights Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Award winning North Allegheny school district. Conveniently located minutes from I- 79 , Rt 19 , shopping, restaurants , entertainments,...30 min to downtown pittsburgh , hospitals, universities, airport.
1954 Georgetown Dr
1954 Georgetown Drive, Franklin Park, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Award winning North Allegheny school district. Conveniently located min from I- 79 , Rt 19 , shopping, restaurants , entertainments,...30 min to downtown pittsburgh , hospitals, universities, airport.
218 Adams Pointe
218 Adams Pointe Boulevard, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
3-bedroom SINGLE LEVEL condo in the gated community of Adams Pointe. This unit becomes available mid-July 2020. No steps through the entire unit. Recently updated paint, carpet, and appliances. The entry way leads into an open living and dining area.
214 Castle Creek Drive
214 Castle Creek Drive, Seven Fields, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
NEW updates not yet shown in these pictures!!! Located in the heart of Seven Fields, minutes to Route 79, the PA Turnpike and Route 228. Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.
103 Sebago Lake Dr
103 Sebago Lake Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Fabulous 3 bedroom townhome with spectacular golf course views. Loft area perfect for office, deck, walkout basement, attached garage, gourmet kitchen,
128 Linden Ct
128 Linden Court, Seven Fields, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
This Meticulous three bedroom 2.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Bradford Woods rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,590.
Some of the colleges located in the Bradford Woods area include Chatham University, Point Park University, Duquesne University, Community College of Allegheny County, and Carlow University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bradford Woods from include Pittsburgh, Monroeville, Bethel Park, South Park Township, and Murrysville.
