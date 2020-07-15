Apartment List
33 Apartments for rent in Boothwyn, PA with garages

Boothwyn apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st...

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1420 BRAYDEN DRIVE
1420 Brayden Drive, Boothwyn, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
Come and see this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse for rent. There is plenty of space on three floors . Attached one car garage. Foyer and first floor powder room have hardwood floors.
Results within 5 miles of Boothwyn

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2408 Oakmere Road
2408 Oakmere Road, New Castle County, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2250 sqft
Rental in Chalfonte - Rare rental opportunity in the sought-after community of Chalfonte in the heart of North Wilmington and the Brandywine school district. Convenient to shopping, recreation, dining and major highways/transportation.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1921 MARSH RD
1921 Marsh Road, New Castle County, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Tastefully updated and expanded 2 Story Colonial with open eat-in kitchen, familyroom with wood burning fireplace, living room with beautiful wall of built-ins and dining room with corner cabinet.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
603 Lloyd St
603 Lloyd Street, Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$725
Beautiful 2 BR, 1 BH Townhome for Rent in Chester! - Beautiful 2 BR, 1 BH Townhome for Rent in Chester! Rent: $725/month Available: Today PROPERTY FEATURES Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1 Bath Lease Duration: 1-2 Years (flexible term) Deposit:

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2000 KYNWYD RD
2000 Kynwyd Road, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Completely renovated 3 Bedroom/2 Full Bath Ranch with all hardwood floors in the LR, DR, KT & Bedrooms. All new semi-custom white kitchen w/island seating, granite counters, tile backsplash, high-end stainless steel appliances.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
927 W 7th St
927 West 7th Street, Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$800
1232 sqft
Spacious rehabbed three bedroom house in City of Chester. Home has carpet throughout the property. Kitchen features brand new cabinets, Washer and drier hookups in basement. Home is very bright and has a wide open floor plan.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
310 W Holly Oak Rd A
310 West Holly Oak Road, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
$895
500 sqft
1 bedroom/1bath apt.over 2car garage - Property Id: 319831 Private apartment that sits on top of two car garage which is included. Fresh paint, some new fixtures. Washer dryer included/ central air Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 10 miles of Boothwyn
9 Units Available
9 Units Available
Spring House at Brandywine
900 Reisling Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,934
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,032
1303 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown West Chester near Route 202. Tree-covered community with tennis court and clubhouse. Five floor plans available. Walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings, and hardwood floors.
12 Units Available
12 Units Available
The Lantern at Glen Mills
100 Cornerstone Dr, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,592
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,912
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lantern at Glen Mills offers close proximity to I-95 and Route 1. Units include amenities like fireplaces, garbage disposals and walk-in closets. The community is pet friendly and offers a conference room.
12 Units Available
12 Units Available
50 at Granite Run
50 N Middletown Rd, Media, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1228 sqft
The Promenade at Granite Run Apartments has something for everybody, with a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping and dining.
15 Units Available
15 Units Available
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,072
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
720 sqft
Custom designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Wilmington feature bright light, spacious living areas and carpeted floors. Community features a swimming pool and picnic area.
26 Units Available
$
26 Units Available
Valleybrook at Chadds Ford Apartments
7000 Johnson Farm Ln, Birmingham, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,406
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,039
1425 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
8 Units Available
8 Units Available
The Point at Glen Mills
1000 Ellis Drive, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1181 sqft
Lovely new-construction apartments located just off Conchester Highway. Apartments are accented with granite counters, modern cabinets and hardwood flooring. Stainless steel appliances included. Several outdoor and indoor community recreation areas. Close to dining and shopping.
14 Units Available
14 Units Available
The Point at Windermere
1500 Windermere Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,253
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the entertainment, shopping and dining options along West Chester Pike. This community offers residents a sauna, garage parking, tennis court, coffee bar and more. Apartments are furnished and have walk-in closets.
13 Units Available
13 Units Available
The Gateway Apartments
1515 Manley Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,364
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1281 sqft
Offering a vibrant selection of living options, The Gateway Apartment Homes maintains the prime for luxury apartments in West Chester, PA.
14 Units Available
14 Units Available
Delaware Avenue
Mayfair
1300 N Harrison St, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,050
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1850 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Trolley Square close to downtown Wilmington and Interstate 95. Beautiful building with bright hardwood floors, new windows and lots of natural light.
3 Units Available
3 Units Available
Westbrook at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1146 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westbrook at Weatherby in Beckett. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
2 Units Available
AVE Newtown Square
7000 Cornerstone Drive, Broomall, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,994
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live better at AVE Newtown Square! Our modern and spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are minutes from eclectic dining, renowned shopping, beautiful parks, and live entertainment.
5 Units Available
5 Units Available
Pond View at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1290 sqft
There are no other apartment residences as spectacular as the Apartments at Weatherby! Choose from a variety of floorplans to suit your lifestyle and family’s needs.
2 Units Available
2 Units Available
West End Flats
444 W Baltimore Ave, Media, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
West End Flats has something for everybody, with a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping and dining. We offer 1 bedroom, 1 bedroom/den and 2 bedroom apartment homes with the most up-to-date luxurious finishes.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
20 Fox Lane
20 Fox Lane, Beckett, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
972 sqft
This delightful home located in Logan Township, NJ is now available! It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 972 sqft! Charming curb appeal with attached garage and covered front porch.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Unit 2106 105 Christina Landing Drive
105 Christina Landing Drive, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1125 sqft
Condo in lovely River Tower - 2 Bedroom and 2 bath luxury condo situated on the Wilmington Riverfront.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2804 CORNELL COURT
2804 Cornell Court, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1940 sqft
Welcome to Willistown Knoll! Impeccable 2 Bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom townhouse with single car garage and driveway parking in the Great Valley School District for RENT! Recently finished updates include all new energy efficient windows and

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
333 KESWICK DRIVE
333 Kewswick Drive, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1985 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath END UNIT townhouse features a formal living room w/gas fireplace, formal dining room, family room and fabulous kitchen w/granite countertops, pantry and a breakfast nook on the main floor.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Boothwyn, PA

Boothwyn apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

