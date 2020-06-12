/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
26 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Boothwyn, PA
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
17 Units Available
Willowbrook
3360 Chichester Ave, Boothwyn, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
800 sqft
Contemporary units with granite counters and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a laundry center, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Close to I-95. Near Henry Johnson Park for easy relaxation.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
17 Units Available
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
948 sqft
Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Boothwyn
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
18 Units Available
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1109 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
7 Units Available
Penn Street
501 Penn Street, Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Welcome to Penn Street Apartments! Are you looking for a new place to call Home? Look no further! Our apartment homes come with a large eat in kitchen, plenty of cabinet space, and updates throughout.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated May 19 at 12:29pm
28 Units Available
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr, Claymont, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
941 sqft
Convenient to the Bala Golf Course and Schuylkill River, this community provides residents with free water and trash service, onsite laundry and elevator access. Pet-friendly units have wall-to-wall carpeting and an option for new kitchens.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1131 GOVERNOR CIRCLE
1131 Govenor House Circle, New Castle County, DE
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Great 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo available for rent! This 3rd floor condo has many great features including new carpet in living room, new stainless steel appliances in kitchen, balcony overlooking community park, laminate floors in both bedrooms,
Results within 10 miles of Boothwyn
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
28 Units Available
Valleybrook at Chadds Ford Apartments
7000 Johnson Farm Ln, Birmingham, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1132 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
16 Units Available
The Point at Windermere
1500 Windermere Rd, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1125 sqft
Just minutes from the entertainment, shopping and dining options along West Chester Pike. This community offers residents a sauna, garage parking, tennis court, coffee bar and more. Apartments are furnished and have walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
22 Units Available
The Lantern at Glen Mills
100 Cornerstone Dr, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1191 sqft
The Lantern at Glen Mills offers close proximity to I-95 and Route 1. Units include amenities like fireplaces, garbage disposals and walk-in closets. The community is pet friendly and offers a conference room.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 01:02am
5 Units Available
The Gateway Apartments
1515 Manley Rd, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1281 sqft
Offering a vibrant selection of living options, The Gateway Apartment Homes maintains the prime for luxury apartments in West Chester, PA.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
9 Units Available
Spring House at Brandywine
900 Reisling Ln, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
980 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown West Chester near Route 202. Tree-covered community with tennis court and clubhouse. Five floor plans available. Walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings, and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 11 at 07:33pm
4 Units Available
Westbrook at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1146 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westbrook at Weatherby in Beckett. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 11 at 07:33pm
5 Units Available
Pond View at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1290 sqft
There are no other apartment residences as spectacular as the Apartments at Weatherby! Choose from a variety of floorplans to suit your lifestyle and familys needs.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
12 Units Available
The Point at Glen Mills
1000 Ellis Drive, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1181 sqft
Lovely new-construction apartments located just off Conchester Highway. Apartments are accented with granite counters, modern cabinets and hardwood flooring. Stainless steel appliances included. Several outdoor and indoor community recreation areas. Close to dining and shopping.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
14 Units Available
50 at Granite Run
50 N Middletown Rd, Media, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1228 sqft
The Promenade at Granite Run Apartments has something for everybody, with a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
AVE Newtown Square
7000 Cornerstone Drive, Broomall, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
1133 sqft
Live better at AVE Newtown Square! Our modern and spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are minutes from eclectic dining, renowned shopping, beautiful parks, and live entertainment.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
720 sqft
Custom designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Wilmington feature bright light, spacious living areas and carpeted floors. Community features a swimming pool and picnic area.
1 of 6
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
Unit 2106 105 Christina Landing Drive
105 Christina Landing Drive, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1125 sqft
Unit 2106 105 Christina Landing Drive Available 07/01/20 Condo in lovely River Tower - 2 Bedroom and 2 bath luxury condo situated on the Wilmington Riverfront.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
705 MEADOW COURT
705 Meadow Court, Delaware County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1320 sqft
Townhouse is tucked away behind Glen Eagle Square (Whole Food Market, Gap, Curries, and other stores and restaurants). The home owner's association nicely maintains the outside.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
4302 FOX POINTE COURT
4302 Fox Pointe Court, Delaware County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1400 sqft
Immaculate townhouse in popular Springhill Farms in Unionville-Chadds Ford School District. Freshly painted throughout, newer carpet, HVAC, appliances, updated kitchen. Premium private lot backing to wooded open space.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
East Side
1 Unit Available
1029 N PINE STREET
1029 North Pine Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$850
1225 sqft
As you walk in you will notice a nice open layout with tall ceilings throughout. As you pass the dining area you will enter an updated kitchen with a side laundry with washer & dryer. There are 2/ 3 bedrooms in the upper level.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
307 WORINGTON DRIVE
307 Worington Drive, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1000 sqft
Freshly painted lovely 2nd floor condo in Worington Commons! Once car attached garage- Great open floor plan With two suite bedrooms, kitchen in middle and great room. Nicely appointment in convenient location.
1 of 16
Last updated May 27 at 07:22pm
Delaware Avenue
1 Unit Available
1301 HARRISON #1502
1301 N Harrison St, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
BEST views in the city. ALL utilities included.This two bedroom condo boasts great views and offers two full baths and in unit laundry. Enter the kitchen with updated appliances and tile floor. Off the kitchen is the laundry and dining area.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Delaware Avenue
1 Unit Available
1504 N BROOM ST #19
1504 North Broom Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Very spacious, two bedroom and two full bath condo available in the heart of Trolley Square. Enter to find in unit laundry and a large living space with high ceilings.
Similar Pages
Boothwyn Accessible ApartmentsBoothwyn Apartments with BalconyBoothwyn Apartments with GymBoothwyn Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PA
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PABear, DEArdmore, PALindenwold, NJBeckett, NJPitman, NJAudubon, NJRunnemede, NJAudubon, PAHaddon Heights, NJ