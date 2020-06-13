Apartment List
24 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ambridge, PA

801 23rd Street
1 Unit Available
801 23rd Street
801 23rd Street, Ambridge, PA
Studio
$500
1 Bedroom
Ask
Available 09/08/20 This basement level apartment is easy access to downtown Pittsburgh via route 65.

930 Maplewood Ave
1 Unit Available
930 Maplewood Ave
930 Maplewood Avenue, Ambridge, PA
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,300
Recently renovated 5 bedroom brick home for lease in Ambridge. First floor has large living room, nice open foyer, dining room with pantry and kitchen. Full bath and bedroom also on first floor. Second floor has 4 other bedrooms and full bath.
The Kane
$
55 Units Available
The Kane
2971 Kane Rd, Aliquippa, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1502 sqft
New one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near local elementary school and park. Community has pool, game room, and fitness center. Residences feature central air conditioning, kitchen island, pantry, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony. Wheelchair accessible.
Northrup Court Apartments
11 Units Available
Northrup Court Apartments
135 Fern Hollow Road, Coraopolis, PA
Studio
$649
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$759
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
864 sqft
Northrup Court invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Northrup Court provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Coraopolis.

203 College Park Drive
1 Unit Available
203 College Park Drive
203 College Park Drive, Carnot-Moon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1056 sqft
203 College Park Drive Available 08/01/20 Moon Township - 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse in Fox Hollow - 203 College Park Drive is located in the Fox Hollow Condominium plan in Moon Township.

60 Gregory St
1 Unit Available
60 Gregory St
60 Gregory Street, Aliquippa, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
Updated apartments in quiet complex in Aliquippa - Property Id: 266769 3's, 2's and 1's available. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266769 Property Id 266769 (RLNE5735480)

Thorn Run Apartments
6 Units Available
Thorn Run Apartments
700 Lee Drive, Carnot-Moon, PA
1 Bedroom
$920
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Thorn Run Apartments in Carnot-Moon. View photos, descriptions and more!

108 Sawyer
1 Unit Available
108 Sawyer
108 Sawyer Drive, Beaver County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Hopewell Township In Crestmont Village - This well maintained brick home located in the Hopewell School District features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath on the main level, and a room in the basement that can be used as a bedroom or den.

138 Tory Rd
1 Unit Available
138 Tory Rd
138 Tory Road, Carnot-Moon, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,225
1590 sqft
So much space in this lovely 4 BR, 2.5 BA home! Newly renovated with a gorgeous kitchen and beautifully updated bathrooms. This home comes with a lovely screened side porch that will be perfect for those warm spring and summer evenings.

1216 Crescent Boulevard Ext
1 Unit Available
1216 Crescent Boulevard Ext
1216 Crescent Boulevard Ext, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
3 bed 2 bath split entry home with new roof, bamboo flooring in the living room, dining room and hallway. Stainless steel appliances and tile back splash. Master bedroom with bath, finished game-room, newer light fixtures throughout.
Westpointe
$
34 Units Available
Westpointe
2000 Westpointe Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$810
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet elegance, luxury living, and a satisfying atmosphere are yours at Westpointe Apartment Homes in Pittsburgh, PA. At Westpointe you'll find comfort, solitude, and convenience.
The Highlands of Montour Run
39 Units Available
The Highlands of Montour Run
100 Lincoln Highlands Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1425 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens have microwaves, dishwashers and garbage disposal. Located right by the Montour Run Trail. Enjoy access to a swimming pool, basketball court, off-leash dog park and business center.
Rochester Village
$
17 Units Available
Rochester Village
10100 Kettlecreek Dr, Fernway, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1142 sqft
Live in Cranberry Township in Pennsylvania, with beautiful landscaping right outside your door. This community includes a new swimming pool, fire pit, golf simulator, clubhouse and more.

108 Woodcrest Drive
1 Unit Available
108 Woodcrest Drive
108 Woodcrest Drive, Enlow, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1666 sqft
Coraopolis - West Allegheny Schools - Large 3 bedroom end unit. First floor there is a large living room, dining room, eat-n-kitchen fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and 1/2 bath. Second floor is the 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths.

2203 Anna Mae Drive
1 Unit Available
2203 Anna Mae Drive
2203 Anna Mae Drive, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2203 Anna Mae Drive Available 06/15/20 Moon Township - LUXURY HOME in McCormick Farms - 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom - Impeccably maintained, this lovely home has a comfortable and efficient floor plan.

102 Brookston drive
1 Unit Available
102 Brookston drive
102 Brookston Drive, Fernway, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed, 2 bath, 2-car garage home - Property Id: 39137 Welcome to a conveniently located home with 3 bedroom, 2 full-baths, a finished basement and 2-car garage.

1204 Maple Street Extension Unit A
1 Unit Available
1204 Maple Street Extension Unit A
1204 Maple Street Ext, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$860
This unit features easy front access, a large parking lot, 2 bedrooms, one bathroom and a good sized living room. HIGHLIGHTS - There is a walk out basement to the large level back yard.

149 Crandon Cir
1 Unit Available
149 Crandon Cir
149 Crandon Circle, Beaver County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1080 sqft
Now Available. Lovely newly renovated home in Brighton Township. 4 bedrooms/1.5 baths with over-sized entry leading to all parts of the home. All stainless steel appliances in eat-in kitchen. Nicely updated full bath.

179 Edgewater Dr
1 Unit Available
179 Edgewater Dr
179 Edgewater Drive, Beaver County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1256 sqft
Gorgeous 3 BR, 3 full bath home in Monaca. Split level plan with so much room! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Living room is complete with gas fireplace. Large windows provide plenty of light.

185 Woodridge Dr
1 Unit Available
185 Woodridge Dr
185 Woodridge Drive, Beaver County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1808 sqft
This beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Beaver will be available in early July. This is the perfect home for a large family.

480 Fairmont
1 Unit Available
480 Fairmont
480 Fairmont Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available for August 2020! This beautiful former model unit has many upgrades throughout. The entry level has a 2-car garage and flex space with coat closet and additional storage room! Enjoy hard floors throughout the first 2 levels.

521 Ten Point
1 Unit Available
521 Ten Point
521 10 Point Lane, Fernway, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
Available now- a 3-bedroom townhome in Cranberry Township! Easy access to Route 19, Route 228, I-79, and the turnpike! Enjoy granite countertops and stainless appliances in the spacious kitchen.

243 Eagle Dr
1 Unit Available
243 Eagle Dr
243 Eagle Drive, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Gorgeous Town house available for immediate occupancy! The home is featured with an open concept layout, allowing natural light to flow throughout the house.

27708 Evergreen Run
1 Unit Available
27708 Evergreen Run
27708 Evergreen Run, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE! This charming 2BR/1 Bath condo in Walden Woods features maintenance-free living.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Ambridge, PA

Finding an apartment in Ambridge that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

