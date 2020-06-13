Apartment List
18 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fernway, PA

Finding an apartment in Fernway that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
$
17 Units Available
Rochester Village
10100 Kettlecreek Dr, Fernway, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1142 sqft
Live in Cranberry Township in Pennsylvania, with beautiful landscaping right outside your door. This community includes a new swimming pool, fire pit, golf simulator, clubhouse and more.

1 Unit Available
102 Brookston drive
102 Brookston Drive, Fernway, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed, 2 bath, 2-car garage home - Property Id: 39137 Welcome to a conveniently located home with 3 bedroom, 2 full-baths, a finished basement and 2-car garage.

1 Unit Available
521 Ten Point
521 10 Point Lane, Fernway, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
Available now- a 3-bedroom townhome in Cranberry Township! Easy access to Route 19, Route 228, I-79, and the turnpike! Enjoy granite countertops and stainless appliances in the spacious kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Fernway

1 Unit Available
243 Eagle Dr
243 Eagle Drive, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Gorgeous Town house available for immediate occupancy! The home is featured with an open concept layout, allowing natural light to flow throughout the house.
Results within 5 miles of Fernway
12 Units Available
Christopher Wren Apartments
501 Christopher Wren Dr, Bradford Woods, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,356
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Perry Highway and Bradford Woods Elementary School. Modern apartment homes with stainless steel range, refrigerator and microwave. Community has a pool, a courtyard, a fire pit and a 24-hour gym.

1 Unit Available
617 Stockton Ridge
617 Stockton Ridge, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1531 sqft
617 Stockton Ridge Available 07/15/20 Top Floor 3 Bedroom in a Gated Community! - Condominium Community located in the heart of Cranberry Township.

1 Unit Available
613 Fairgate Dr
613 Fairgate Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
Available 07/01/20 Now Available July 1! Beautiful 3 Bedroom - 2.

1 Unit Available
779 Norwegian Spruce
779 Norwegian Spruce Drive, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Great end-unit townhome in Adams Township- available for a lease to start end of July 2020. Virtual walkthrough available! Enter from the one-car garage right into the first floor.

1 Unit Available
480 Fairmont
480 Fairmont Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available for August 2020! This beautiful former model unit has many upgrades throughout. The entry level has a 2-car garage and flex space with coat closet and additional storage room! Enjoy hard floors throughout the first 2 levels.

1 Unit Available
214 Castle Creek Drive
214 Castle Creek Drive, Seven Fields, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
NEW updates not yet shown in these pictures!!! Located in the heart of Seven Fields, minutes to Route 79, the PA Turnpike and Route 228. Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.

1 Unit Available
100 Old Hickory
100 Old Hickory Road, Butler County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
This is a beautiful former Dan Ryan model Home- nearly 2900 sq ft! Hard floors throughout the main level. The front entry leads into an open living room area.
Results within 10 miles of Fernway
33 Units Available
Club at North Hills
700 Duncan Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
994 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with full appliance set, walk-in closets and wood burning fireplaces. Residents can enjoy the community clubhouse, heated pool, basketball and tennis courts, and gym. Located just east of Route 19.

1 Unit Available
60 Gregory St
60 Gregory Street, Aliquippa, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
Updated apartments in quiet complex in Aliquippa - Property Id: 266769 3's, 2's and 1's available. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266769 Property Id 266769 (RLNE5735480)

1 Unit Available
801 23rd Street
801 23rd Street, Ambridge, PA
Studio
$500
1 Bedroom
Ask
Available 09/08/20 This basement level apartment is easy access to downtown Pittsburgh via route 65.

1 Unit Available
130 Rylie Drive
130 Rylie Drives, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
Large, beautifully appointed town home 5 minutes from Seneca Valley School District Main Campus, 3 minutes to I-79 on-ramp, 10 minutes to heart of Cranberry and 30 minutes to downtown Pittsburgh. Unit features 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 Unit Available
10023 Beauty Dr
10023 Beauty Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY FIRST WEEK JULY. Wow! Charm and character abound in this Sears Craftsman-style home overlooking North Park! 3 bedrooms and one full bathroom! Hardwood flooring throughout this wonderful home.

1 Unit Available
1216 Crescent Boulevard Ext
1216 Crescent Boulevard Ext, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
3 bed 2 bath split entry home with new roof, bamboo flooring in the living room, dining room and hallway. Stainless steel appliances and tile back splash. Master bedroom with bath, finished game-room, newer light fixtures throughout.

1 Unit Available
930 Maplewood Ave
930 Maplewood Avenue, Ambridge, PA
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,300
Recently renovated 5 bedroom brick home for lease in Ambridge. First floor has large living room, nice open foyer, dining room with pantry and kitchen. Full bath and bedroom also on first floor. Second floor has 4 other bedrooms and full bath.
City Guide for Fernway, PA

Between the 1-bedroom schoolhouse, fairly recent incorporation, and the 19th century roots, Fernway has a fascinating history behind it and a great future ahead of it.

With just 12,414 people living on 5.33 square miles of land, Fernway residents have it all: convenience, location, and the ability to choose their neighbors. At least, that's the way it seems to work out. The wind can get nippy during the winter and the summer may have the air conditioner asking for a break, but probably the most shocking part about the climate here is how reasonable it is. You won't be too hot or too cold. Economically-speaking, however, Cranberry Township is scorching hot. Of course, the close proximity to Route 228, Route 19, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike doesn't hurt either. Sound like your kind of place? Let's get started with your apartment-hunt. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Fernway, PA

Finding an apartment in Fernway that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

