18 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fernway, PA
Between the 1-bedroom schoolhouse, fairly recent incorporation, and the 19th century roots, Fernway has a fascinating history behind it and a great future ahead of it.
With just 12,414 people living on 5.33 square miles of land, Fernway residents have it all: convenience, location, and the ability to choose their neighbors. At least, that's the way it seems to work out. The wind can get nippy during the winter and the summer may have the air conditioner asking for a break, but probably the most shocking part about the climate here is how reasonable it is. You won't be too hot or too cold. Economically-speaking, however, Cranberry Township is scorching hot. Of course, the close proximity to Route 228, Route 19, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike doesn't hurt either. Sound like your kind of place? Let's get started with your apartment-hunt. See more
Finding an apartment in Fernway that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.