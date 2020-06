Amenities

Recently renovated 5 bedroom brick home for lease in Ambridge. First floor has large living room, nice open foyer, dining room with pantry and kitchen. Full bath and bedroom also on first floor. Second floor has 4 other bedrooms and full bath. Large unfinished basement with laundry hook ups. Small back yard and street parking. There is a $30.00 fee for credit and background check due upon application. NO SMOKING, PETS APPROVED BY OWNER. $350.00 NONREFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT. RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED. HOUSE WILL BE AVAILABLE JULY 5TH FOR OCCUPANCY.