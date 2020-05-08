1068 Beaver Road.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Large, beautiful, newly renovated home! Available for rent ASAP

1,224 sqft. A fantastic home for you and yours!



Freshly refinished, looks as good as new.



The living room has a sliding glass door to a terraced backyard with patio.



Open living room with plenty of space!



Brand new cabinets, carpets, and flooring throughout.



Fully refinished bathrooms, trim, handrails, ect.



One bathroom is in basement with the laundry room.



Please apply here: https://beaverglenholdingllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/