Home
/
Ambridge, PA
/
1068 Beaver Road
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:03 AM

1068 Beaver Road

1068 Beaver Road · (919) 798-8028
Location

1068 Beaver Road, Ambridge, PA 15003

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Large, beautiful, newly renovated home! Available for rent ASAP
1,224 sqft. A fantastic home for you and yours!

Freshly refinished, looks as good as new.

The living room has a sliding glass door to a terraced backyard with patio.

Open living room with plenty of space!

Brand new cabinets, carpets, and flooring throughout.

Fully refinished bathrooms, trim, handrails, ect.

One bathroom is in basement with the laundry room.

Please apply here: https://beaverglenholdingllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1068 Beaver Road have any available units?
1068 Beaver Road has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1068 Beaver Road have?
Some of 1068 Beaver Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1068 Beaver Road currently offering any rent specials?
1068 Beaver Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1068 Beaver Road pet-friendly?
No, 1068 Beaver Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ambridge.
Does 1068 Beaver Road offer parking?
No, 1068 Beaver Road does not offer parking.
Does 1068 Beaver Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1068 Beaver Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1068 Beaver Road have a pool?
No, 1068 Beaver Road does not have a pool.
Does 1068 Beaver Road have accessible units?
No, 1068 Beaver Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1068 Beaver Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1068 Beaver Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1068 Beaver Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1068 Beaver Road does not have units with air conditioning.

