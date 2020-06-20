1534 n. 7th 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

Unit 2 Available 07/15/20 Modern 2 BR 2 BATH, minutes to Temple/No Libs - Property Id: 283819



Newly renovated 2 bed / 2 Bathroom located next to Fishtown, Northern Liberties, and Temple University (~10-15 min walk to either). The block is booming with tons of new construction all around. Quiet neighborhood with a lot of young professionals.



Unit includes high end finishes:



Two toned European styled cabinetry with white quartz counter tops

Private balcony with astro turf

All new stainless-steel appliances

Tiled bathroom with a stand in glass shower and waterfall shower head

Intercom and video system

Built in blue-tooth speakers in the ceiling

7 ft. plank vinyl flooring throughout

NEST thermostat to save you money!

Recessed LED lights

Washer / Dryer



The 47 bus is located outside which connects to the Market Frankford line as well.



First month, last month, and one month security is due at signing.



Income should be 3x rent amount.



Cats and small dogs are considered with $250 pet fee.



Virtual walkthrough at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Gn0R_77wL0&t=7s

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283819

Property Id 283819



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5790780)