1534 n. 7th 2

Amenities
Unit 2 Available 07/15/20 Modern 2 BR 2 BATH, minutes to Temple/No Libs - Property Id: 283819
Newly renovated 2 bed / 2 Bathroom located next to Fishtown, Northern Liberties, and Temple University (~10-15 min walk to either). The block is booming with tons of new construction all around. Quiet neighborhood with a lot of young professionals.
Unit includes high end finishes:
Two toned European styled cabinetry with white quartz counter tops
Private balcony with astro turf
All new stainless-steel appliances
Tiled bathroom with a stand in glass shower and waterfall shower head
Intercom and video system
Built in blue-tooth speakers in the ceiling
7 ft. plank vinyl flooring throughout
NEST thermostat to save you money!
Recessed LED lights
Washer / Dryer
The 47 bus is located outside which connects to the Market Frankford line as well.
First month, last month, and one month security is due at signing.
Income should be 3x rent amount.
Cats and small dogs are considered with $250 pet fee.
Virtual walkthrough at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Gn0R_77wL0&t=7s
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283819
Property Id 283819
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5790780)