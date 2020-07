Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available Now!

3 bedrooms, 2 baths and double car garage. Nice deck overlooking beautiful 2 tiered backyard. Wood burning fireplace in great room, newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Contact us to see how to make this your new home!



- Must have verified income of 3 times the rent.

- Pets welcome under 60 lbs (non-aggressive breeds only)