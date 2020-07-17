All apartments in Allegheny County
480 Fairmont
480 Fairmont

480 Fairmont Dr · No Longer Available
Location

480 Fairmont Dr, Allegheny County, PA 15086

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
guest parking
Available for August 2020! This beautiful former model unit has many upgrades throughout. The entry level has a 2-car garage and flex space with coat closet and additional storage room! Enjoy hard floors throughout the first 2 levels. The kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless appliances, and upgraded light fixtures. Off the kitchen is a deck with a view of the community green space. Open floorplan into the dining area and living room- tall windows for natural light and a convenient half-bath. Upstairs, the master bedroom has a walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom with 2 sinks and 2 shower heads! Two additional bedrooms and full bathroom down the hall. Plus the laundry closet! The top floor offers a bonus room with 3rd full bathroom— great for a 4th bedroom, game room, office space, etc! And don’t forget your top floor balcony with a view! Guest parking nearby! Blinds have been installed for you. A small dog may be considered with an additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 480 Fairmont have any available units?
480 Fairmont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allegheny County, PA.
What amenities does 480 Fairmont have?
Some of 480 Fairmont's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 480 Fairmont currently offering any rent specials?
480 Fairmont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 480 Fairmont pet-friendly?
Yes, 480 Fairmont is pet friendly.
Does 480 Fairmont offer parking?
Yes, 480 Fairmont offers parking.
Does 480 Fairmont have units with washers and dryers?
No, 480 Fairmont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 480 Fairmont have a pool?
No, 480 Fairmont does not have a pool.
Does 480 Fairmont have accessible units?
No, 480 Fairmont does not have accessible units.
Does 480 Fairmont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 480 Fairmont has units with dishwashers.
Does 480 Fairmont have units with air conditioning?
No, 480 Fairmont does not have units with air conditioning.
