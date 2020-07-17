480 Fairmont

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage guest parking

Available for August 2020! This beautiful former model unit has many upgrades throughout. The entry level has a 2-car garage and flex space with coat closet and additional storage room! Enjoy hard floors throughout the first 2 levels. The kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless appliances, and upgraded light fixtures. Off the kitchen is a deck with a view of the community green space. Open floorplan into the dining area and living room- tall windows for natural light and a convenient half-bath. Upstairs, the master bedroom has a walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom with 2 sinks and 2 shower heads! Two additional bedrooms and full bathroom down the hall. Plus the laundry closet! The top floor offers a bonus room with 3rd full bathroom— great for a 4th bedroom, game room, office space, etc! And don’t forget your top floor balcony with a view! Guest parking nearby! Blinds have been installed for you. A small dog may be considered with an additional fee.