480 Fairmont

Amenities
Available for August 2020! This beautiful former model unit has many upgrades throughout. The entry level has a 2-car garage and flex space with coat closet and additional storage room! Enjoy hard floors throughout the first 2 levels. The kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless appliances, and upgraded light fixtures. Off the kitchen is a deck with a view of the community green space. Open floorplan into the dining area and living room- tall windows for natural light and a convenient half-bath. Upstairs, the master bedroom has a walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom with 2 sinks and 2 shower heads! Two additional bedrooms and full bathroom down the hall. Plus the laundry closet! The top floor offers a bonus room with 3rd full bathroom— great for a 4th bedroom, game room, office space, etc! And don’t forget your top floor balcony with a view! Guest parking nearby! Blinds have been installed for you. A small dog may be considered with an additional fee.