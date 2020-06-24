All apartments in Allegheny County
3615 Mount Troy Rd
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:08 PM

3615 Mount Troy Rd

3615 Mount Troy Road · (412) 963-7655
Location

3615 Mount Troy Road, Allegheny County, PA 15212
Reserve Township

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
First floor, two-bedroom of an up and down duplex in Reserve and the Shaler School District! Enter to a large, bright living room with tons of natural light. Off the dining room is a fully equipped, renovated kitchen with a dishwasher. Also off the dining room is a huge deck just for this unit! There are hardwood floors throughout with two bedrooms and one full bath. There is a shared backyard and basement with a washer and dryer. The two-car garage is available for an additional fee. Sorry, no pets or smoking! Close proximity to Ross Park Mall or Downtown. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdipcJgSdqyYgx3V-e9Q_vg/playlists

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3615 Mount Troy Rd have any available units?
3615 Mount Troy Rd has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3615 Mount Troy Rd have?
Some of 3615 Mount Troy Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3615 Mount Troy Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3615 Mount Troy Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3615 Mount Troy Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3615 Mount Troy Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allegheny County.
Does 3615 Mount Troy Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3615 Mount Troy Rd offers parking.
Does 3615 Mount Troy Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3615 Mount Troy Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3615 Mount Troy Rd have a pool?
No, 3615 Mount Troy Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3615 Mount Troy Rd have accessible units?
No, 3615 Mount Troy Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3615 Mount Troy Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3615 Mount Troy Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3615 Mount Troy Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3615 Mount Troy Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
