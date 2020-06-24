3615 Mount Troy Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

First floor, two-bedroom of an up and down duplex in Reserve and the Shaler School District! Enter to a large, bright living room with tons of natural light. Off the dining room is a fully equipped, renovated kitchen with a dishwasher. Also off the dining room is a huge deck just for this unit! There are hardwood floors throughout with two bedrooms and one full bath. There is a shared backyard and basement with a washer and dryer. The two-car garage is available for an additional fee. Sorry, no pets or smoking! Close proximity to Ross Park Mall or Downtown. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdipcJgSdqyYgx3V-e9Q_vg/playlists