Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming colonial situated on main road with public and school transportation. This home has been in the family since it was built and was never a rental. Three nice-sized bedrooms with a large captive off smallest bedroom Separate dining room with built in hutch. Great first floor Family room addition with 1/2 bath leads to spacious deck with great rear yard. (lawn care included in rent) Also a separate side porch. Newer furnace and a/c. Gas stove. Unfinished basement with 1/2 bath. Landlord pays for sewer and trash. 12 month lease minimum. Parking for more than 1 car in driveway. NO PETS NON SMOKERS Ready for immediate occupancy Near Washington Pike shopping and also close to I79