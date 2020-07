Amenities

Check out this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom cape cod in the heart of Scott Township! This house contains a newly updated kitchen including new cabinets, granite counter tops, and updated appliances! With two bedrooms and a full bathroom on both the main and upper levels, you have the option to have either first floor living or space to spread throughout the house on both the main and upper levels! Finally, enjoy being just minutes from I-79!