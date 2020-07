Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly pool

2 BR/ 1 Bath Condo in Scott Township!



Located in a quiet community of Jamestown that is Convenient to shops, public transportation and Downtown Pittsburgh.



Property Highlights:



- Cathedral ceiling

- Fully equipped kitchen

- Washer/dryer

- Central air conditioning

- A community swimming pool is open all season for your use.

- Tenant pays electric only.



Dimensions:

- Living Room (main): 13'4'' x 14'6''

- Living Room (alcove): 8'10'' x 7'7''

- Kitchen & Laundry Area: (6'6'' x 8'7'') + (8'8'' x 6'1'')

- Bedroom 1: 12'2'' x 9'11''

- Bedroom 2: 13' x 11'1''



Available Now!

No Cats Allowed



