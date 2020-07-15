10023 Beauty Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY FIRST WEEK JULY. Wow! Charm and character abound in this Sears Craftsman-style home overlooking North Park! 3 bedrooms and one full bathroom! Hardwood flooring throughout this wonderful home. Fully equipped, beautifully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample counter and cabinet space. Formal dining room off kitchen. Spacious living room showcased with decorative, stone fireplace. On the second floor you will find the three nice sized bedrooms, each with full closets, and the updated full bathroom with linen closet, plus another linen closet in the hallway with built-in drawers. Fabulous covered front porch to sit and relax on while watching the wildlife. There are 3+ parking spaces in the driveway. Washer and dryer, plus additional storage room in the basement. Pet friendly, at owners discretion, for additional fee. Storage studio in rear of home not for tenant's use.