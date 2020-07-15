All apartments in Allegheny County
10023 Beauty Dr
Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:59 AM

10023 Beauty Dr

10023 Beauty Drive · (412) 366-1600
Location

10023 Beauty Drive, Allegheny County, PA 15090

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY FIRST WEEK JULY. Wow! Charm and character abound in this Sears Craftsman-style home overlooking North Park! 3 bedrooms and one full bathroom! Hardwood flooring throughout this wonderful home. Fully equipped, beautifully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample counter and cabinet space. Formal dining room off kitchen. Spacious living room showcased with decorative, stone fireplace. On the second floor you will find the three nice sized bedrooms, each with full closets, and the updated full bathroom with linen closet, plus another linen closet in the hallway with built-in drawers. Fabulous covered front porch to sit and relax on while watching the wildlife. There are 3+ parking spaces in the driveway. Washer and dryer, plus additional storage room in the basement. Pet friendly, at owners discretion, for additional fee. Storage studio in rear of home not for tenant's use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10023 Beauty Dr have any available units?
10023 Beauty Dr has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10023 Beauty Dr have?
Some of 10023 Beauty Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10023 Beauty Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10023 Beauty Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10023 Beauty Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10023 Beauty Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10023 Beauty Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10023 Beauty Dr offers parking.
Does 10023 Beauty Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10023 Beauty Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10023 Beauty Dr have a pool?
No, 10023 Beauty Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10023 Beauty Dr have accessible units?
No, 10023 Beauty Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10023 Beauty Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10023 Beauty Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10023 Beauty Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10023 Beauty Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
