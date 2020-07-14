633 Sarah Lane

Amenities
Nice 3 Bed 1.5 bath home in Eagle Point - close to shopping! - Due to COVID-19 Mandates: we are only scheduling viewings for those who have submitted an application. Application fees are refundable if you choose not to move forward after viewing the property.
DESCRIPTION: this home has three bedrooms upstairs, downstairs living, dining and kitchen area. Half bath with washer and dryer provided. Laminate floors, 2 car attached garage, nice patio and fenced in backyard area. Open field on one side for peaceful views
HOA: No
SMOKING: No Smoking
PETS: Negotiable with additional deposit
UTILITIES - Tenant Responsible for all utilities:
LANDSCAPING: Tenant responsibility - Yes
CONTRACT TYPE: Lease
MINIMUM HOUSEHOLD INCOME REQUIRED (Gross) : $4500
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1800
RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED: yes
SCHOOLS: Per Zillow
Eagle Rock Elementary
Eagle Point Middle School
Eagle Point High School
NOTE:
Northwoods requires the full security deposit and rental agreement signed within 48hrs of approval of application. Failure to execute the contract and pay the deposit within 48 hours will result in the subject property being reactivated and advertised to locate another approved applicant.
