Eagle Point, OR
633 Sarah Lane
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

633 Sarah Lane

633 Sarah Lane · No Longer Available
Location

633 Sarah Lane, Eagle Point, OR 97524

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nice 3 Bed 1.5 bath home in Eagle Point - close to shopping! - Due to COVID-19 Mandates: we are only scheduling viewings for those who have submitted an application. Application fees are refundable if you choose not to move forward after viewing the property.

Apply now @ Northwoodspm.com
541-690-1300
---

DESCRIPTION: this home has three bedrooms upstairs, downstairs living, dining and kitchen area. Half bath with washer and dryer provided. Laminate floors, 2 car attached garage, nice patio and fenced in backyard area. Open field on one side for peaceful views

HOA: No

SMOKING: No Smoking

PETS: Negotiable with additional deposit

UTILITIES - Tenant Responsible for all utilities:

LANDSCAPING: Tenant responsibility - Yes

CONTRACT TYPE: Lease

MINIMUM HOUSEHOLD INCOME REQUIRED (Gross) : $4500

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1800

RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED: yes

SCHOOLS: Per Zillow
Eagle Rock Elementary
Eagle Point Middle School
Eagle Point High School

NOTE:

Click "Apply Now" to view Rental-Application-Minimum-Requirements.

Northwoods requires the full security deposit and rental agreement signed within 48hrs of approval of application. Failure to execute the contract and pay the deposit within 48 hours will result in the subject property being reactivated and advertised to locate another approved applicant.

Visit our website at www.Northwoodspm.com to view our other available properties.

(RLNE5915245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

