633 Sarah Lane

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Nice 3 Bed 1.5 bath home in Eagle Point - close to shopping!



541-690-1300

DESCRIPTION: this home has three bedrooms upstairs, downstairs living, dining and kitchen area. Half bath with washer and dryer provided. Laminate floors, 2 car attached garage, nice patio and fenced in backyard area. Open field on one side for peaceful views



HOA: No



SMOKING: No Smoking



PETS: Negotiable with additional deposit



UTILITIES - Tenant Responsible for all utilities:



LANDSCAPING: Tenant responsibility - Yes



CONTRACT TYPE: Lease



MINIMUM HOUSEHOLD INCOME REQUIRED (Gross) : $4500



SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1800



RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED: yes



Eagle Rock Elementary

Eagle Point Middle School

Eagle Point High School



Northwoods requires the full security deposit and rental agreement signed within 48hrs of approval of application. Failure to execute the contract and pay the deposit within 48 hours will result in the subject property being reactivated and advertised to locate another approved applicant.



