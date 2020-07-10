/
apartments with washer dryer
9 Apartments for rent in Eagle Crest, OR with washer-dryer
1929 NW Larch Spur Ct
1929 Northwest Larch Spur Court, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
Tentatively available 08/14. No pets. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath town home located in NW Redmond. Laundry room with washer and dryer, laundry shoot and a single car garage. Tenant responsible for all utilities and landscaping. No pets.
3035 Black Butte Lane
3035 Southwest Black Butte Lane, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
3035 Black Butte Lane Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Well Maintained 3bed/2.5bath Palisch Townhome - Beautiful 3bed/2.5bath townhome on a corner lot in SW Redmond's Deer Crossing community.
438 NW 19th St Unit 59
438 Northwest 19th Street, Redmond, OR
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1813 sqft
2 Story home in Boulder Brook. Close to shopping, parks, schools, downtown, airport. Spacious Floor plan, vaulted ceilings, Town home, large balcony, access from living room, and also a backside deck. Double size garage, all new roof.
4332 Southwest Canal Blvd
4332 Southwest Canal Boulevard, Deschutes County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1790 sqft
Tentatively available 08/07. One small pet considered. NEWER HOME IN TRIPLE RIDGE - Stay warm and cozy this winter with a gas fireplace in the living room! This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.
2225 SW 21st St
2225 Southwest 21st Street, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1236 sqft
Available Now! 1 small pet considered. This captivating 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths, 1236 SF, 2-story home is located on the southwest side of Redmond.
Results within 10 miles of Eagle Crest
Boyd Acres
62975 Fresca Street
62975 Fresca Street, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1850 sqft
House for Rent - This lovely home is ready for you! Big windows for natural lightning, 3 bedroom plus 400 sq ft bonus room (perfect for 4th bedroom) over the garage, neutral color scheme throughout, 2.
Boyd Acres
20795 Smoke Stack Ln.
20795 Northeast Smoke Stack Lane, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1638 sqft
20795 Smoke Stack Ln. Available 08/05/20 Newer NE Bend home, includes office and bonus area! - Pahlisch home located in NE Bend! Plenty of natural light and open space on the main level, includes the kitchen, living and dining space.
8662 8th Street
8662 8th Street, Terrebonne, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Home in Terrebonne - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Located within walking distance of store and restaurant Large yard Washer & dryer "AS IS" NO PETS - Availability date is approximate - 1-Year lease required - Security Deposits start at $2,000.
Boyd Acres
63142 Riverstone Dr.
63142 Riverstone Drive, Bend, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
1999 sqft
Must see one level home in NW Bend - Beautifully appointed and desirable single level, 3 bedroom 2 bath home in NW Bend. Close to the Deschutes River with easy access to shopping, river trails and the parkway.