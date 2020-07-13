/
pet friendly apartments
21 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Creswell, OR
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
539 Scott Ave. Unit #2
539 Scott Avenue, Creswell, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
800 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!!! - *** Call Trusted Property Services or visit 541-900-5656 *** This is a fresh 2 bedroom 1 bath home with excellent space and a nice private patio. New Carpet, New fridge, Brand new paint Very comfortable space.
Results within 10 miles of Creswell
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Mid-Springfield
Brentwood Estates
317 30th St, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1225 sqft
In the heart of the Willamette Valley, between the McKenzie and the Willamette Rivers, is Brentwood Estates apartment homes.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Gateway
Sequoia Apartments
460 Lindale Drive, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,035
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
840 sqft
Sequoia Apartments is located in lush, Springfield, OR. You'll appreciate coming home to mature landscape with shaded trees, accented with colorful flowers and greenery.
Verified
Last updated May 13 at 07:18pm
5 Units Available
University
Skybox + Courtside
1425 Villard St, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$669
894 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
One block from the University of Oregon campus, close to Franklin City Park and the Willamette River. Secure apartments with contemporary European styling. Walk to Wild Duck Cafe and the Market of Choice.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
1 Unit Available
Gateway
Granada Park Duplexes
715 Oakdale Avenue, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenience with a Smile. Welcome to Granada Park. These affordable and spacious duplexes are in the heart of the Gateway area of Springfield.
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
South Springfield
5782 Obsidian Avenue
5782 Obsidian Avenue, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1112 sqft
Lovely home near park with walk in closets, large double garage, hook ups. Self showing - register with www.rently.com applications available at www.arponline.net This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
East Main
360 South 51st Place
360 South 51st Place, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
Newly remodeled kitchen. Garage, fireplace, w/d hook ups. Self showing - register with www.rently.com Applications available at www.arponline.net This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Laurel Hill
1930 Augusta Street
1930 Augusta Street, Eugene, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2080 sqft
Spacious 5 bdrm/3.5 bath home in great location! - This beautiful 5 bedroom/3.5 bath home features all new carpet, 2 large master suites, a great kitchen with a breakfast bar and spacious layout.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Crest Drive
3374 Olive
3374 Olive Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1403 sqft
3374 Olive Available 09/07/20 Ready to Relax - Come home to this wooded retreat in the South Hills with 2 bedrooms and a loft which can be used for office space or a den, wood burning fireplace, central electric heat and wood floors in the kitchen
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Eugene
1269 Lincoln St.
1269 Lincoln Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1192 sqft
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mid-Springfield
311 37th Street
311 37th Street, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1116 sqft
Adorable Three Bedroom Two Bath Home With Large Back Yard - This cute two story home has a lot to offer.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fairmont
2400 Malabar Dr.
2400 Malabar Drive, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Tranquil Haven above UofO - Fall applications accepted - This is a peaceful, private, home up in the hills above U of O. The location is convenient yet allows a relaxing getaway from your adventures in town.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Eugene
505 East 31st
505 East 31st Avenue, Eugene, OR
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
1366 sqft
505 East 31st Available 08/12/20 South Eugene Bungalow - This cozy south hills area home offers all the charm of the era with plenty of space bringing 5 bedrooms and 2 baths. The fifth bedroom has its own private space with bathroom.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fairmont
2323 Agate St.
2323 Agate Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1100 sqft
2323 Agate St. Available 08/17/20 Only $1995 For 3 Bedroom House Close to Campus! - ASK ABOUT OUR RISK FREE LEASE! Updated dollhouse with character and charm coupled with modern fixtures. The fenced yard offers privacy and space to relax.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1543 Chamberlain Ave
1543 East Chamberlain Avenue, Cottage Grove, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1259 sqft
1543 Chamberlain Ave Available 08/12/20 Appealing Cottage Grove Ranch Style Home - This home offers a large lot with a charming ranch style home, 3 bedrooms and 2 bath, pergo floors, wood burning fireplace and fenced yard.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Crest Drive
55 W 30th Ave
55 West 30th Avenue, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Move In Incentive! Charming 4 Bed 2 Bath Home in the South Hills - Move in Incentive! $300 off first month's rent with a signed lease! This spacious home welcomes you into the living room from which you can see the dining room, with chandelier.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
West Main
1132 'C' St.
1132 C Street, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1056 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in Springfield! - This is a cute 3bed 1bath house with a single car garage! Fresh interior paint throughout, new windows, new front door and laminate floors! Brand new bathroom and plumbing! New dishwasher! Light
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Eugene
4762 Brookwood Street
4762 Brookwood Street, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2446 sqft
Move-In Incentive! Spacious 4-Bed 3-Bath in Southeast Eugene - Move-in incentive! $200 off first month's rent with a signed lease! This recently renovated two-story, 4 bed 3 bath home is a must see! There are new windows, appliances, and
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Main
4830 Elderberry Loop
4830 Elderberry Loop, Springfield, OR
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
950 sqft
Available Now! Thurston area Duplex!!! - ***Call Trusted Property Service at 541-900-5656 and visit us at TrustedPropertyService.com to apply*** This half of a duplex has a wonderful back yard, large rooms, and a great living space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Amazon
2875 High Street
2875 High Street, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1400 sqft
2875 High Street Available 07/27/20 Sought after South Eugene Home! - Sought after South Eugene area home. Remodeled in 2009, master suite with walk in closet. Washer and Dryer provided. Large fenced backyard with patio.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Springfield
4548 Glacier St.
4548 Glacier Street, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1765 sqft
4548 Glacier St. Available 07/31/20 Beautiful Home. - Beautiful Home in very desirable area.