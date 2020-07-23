Apartment List
57 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Sand Springs, OK

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
3417 S WALNUT CREEK
3417 South Walnut Creek Drive, Sand Springs, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1250 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom / 1 bath / detached garage home for rent. Keyless entry with smart lock technology, new hard wood floors, new appliances, new paint. Conveniently located near Pratt Elementary School and family park.

Last updated May 27 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Angus Valley Acres
703 Tobago Drive
703 Tobago Drive, Sand Springs, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1322 sqft
3/2/2 Single story. 3rd bedroom could be used for office. New Carpet & New Roof in May 2020. Master has private bath & walk-in closet. Utility room inside & separate. Fully fenced backyard. Circular drive. Near pass through to Angus Valley Park.

Last updated May 15 at 06:27 PM
1 Unit Available
3 W 32nd Court
3 West 32nd Street, Sand Springs, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1500 sqft
Newer unit 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1-car garage. Granite kitchen w/pantry, stainless sink, gas stove & eat-at bar. Master is down w/walk-in closet & bath. 2 beds up + full bath. Covered patio & full privacy fence. Pets negotiable. Pratt Elementary School.
Results within 5 miles of Sand Springs
Verified

Last updated March 24 at 08:35 PM
4 Units Available
Hampton Hills
718 W 49th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$590
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units have in unit laundry and patio or balcony. Located just a short drive from shopping and dining of downtown Tulsa. Community includes 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and pool.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4339 South 30th West Avenue
4339 South 30th West Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$795
866 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home Zero deposit possible - Adorable home on huge lot! Living open to kitchen and dining. Large master with 1/2 bath. 2nd Bedroom with large closet. Hall bath with whirlpool tub. 1 car garage and 1 car workshop.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Carriage Trail
4802 N Elwood Ave W
4802 North Elwood Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$650
1150 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath house with 1 Car Garage - This 3 bedroom house has 1 bathroom and a 1 car garage with a fenced yard. New paint and flooring. Ready to move in. Pet Deposit is $250 per pet. Please call 918-895-7868 for more details. (RLNE4812944)

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Red Fork-Park Grove
3804 W 42nd St
3804 West 42nd Street, Tulsa, OK
4 Bedrooms
$950
1195 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom! Hardwood floors and fenced yard, register for a showing today!
Results within 10 miles of Sand Springs
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:11 AM
67 Units Available
Brookside
Urban Oaks at 51st
2102 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$459
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
900 sqft
Welcome home to Urban Oaks @ 51st Apartments, a beautiful apartment home community perfectly situated in the heart of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
19 Units Available
Brookside
The Enclave at Brookside
1414 E 39th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,270
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1338 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in the heart of Brookside and close to shops and dining. Community features a garden, fire pit, yoga studio, sauna, and pool. Elegant homes with modern finishes.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:01 AM
81 Units Available
Brookside
The Villa's at Midtown
2001 E Skelly Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$445
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$610
957 sqft
Residential community located on 12 landscaped acres close to Thomas Edison Prep School. Volleyball and basketball courts, swimming pool, picnic area, fitness center and playground for residents.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:10 AM
20 Units Available
South Peoria
The View at Riverside
910 E 61st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$499
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
900 sqft
Welcome to The View @ Riverside Apartments.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:34 AM
25 Units Available
Bandon Trails
2505 E 88th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$470
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1190 sqft
Near Oral Roberts University. Apartments and townhouses with private entries, fully equipped kitchens and large patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a gym, soccer field and saltwater pool. Large parking areas available.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:20 AM
44 Units Available
Kensington
Red River Apartments
1502 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$509
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$649
900 sqft
WELCOME HOME! No matter your lifestyle, Red River is the place for you.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:23 AM
15 Units Available
Brookside
The Village at Brookside
1404 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
978 sqft
Experience a bit of Brooksides Charm! Apartment layouts to fit your style! Offering one or two bedrooms, our floor plans are full of character and sophistication to make you feel right at home.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:24 AM
6 Units Available
South Peoria
Atlanta Terrace
2442 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$430
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$500
2 Bedrooms
$600
600 sqft
When you reside at Atlanta Terrace Apartments, you can expect to feel at home. To accommodate your lifestyle, we offer spacious and affordable apartment homes varying from an efficiency to a two-bedroom townhome; we have something for everyone.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:37 AM
5 Units Available
Brookside
Brookwood Apartments
1340 E 48th Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$595
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
884 sqft
Brookwood apartment homes provides a beautiful escape from everyday endeavors .
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Brookside
Pin Oak Townhomes
4928 S Quaker Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$749
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pin Oak Townhomes, one of the featured communities of Winfield Property Management located in Tulsa’s Brookside area is conveniently located to great eating, special happy hour spots, the best grocery shopping options, amazing parks along Riverside,
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
8 Units Available
Cedarcrest
Deerfield Estates
8812 S Delaware Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$599
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$939
1225 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Deerfield Estates in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:00 AM
13 Units Available
Riverview
Mansion House
1638 S Carson Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$780
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
907 sqft
This high-rise apartment community is newly renovated to include updated kitchens and modern features. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center with yoga and spin classes, and an outdoor kitchen. Near the downtown area.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:11 AM
19 Units Available
Riverview
University Club
1722 S Carson Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
1033 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1401 sqft
This downtown community offers garage parking, gated access, three elevators and concierge services. Apartments include granite countertops, private balconies and wood plank flooring. Utica Square, Maple Park and the Arkansas River are all within eyesight.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
5 Units Available
Avery Park
4111 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home to Avery Park! We are an ALL BILLS PAID Community! Conveniently located on E 51st street in Tulsa near great restaurants, shops, and grocery stores.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
13 Units Available
Kensington
Cascades at Southern Hills
1818 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$435
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cascades at Southern Hills in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
3 Units Available
Village On The Green
758 West B Street, Jenks, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$749
783 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Village On The Green in Jenks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Villa Grove
French Villa Apartments
4746 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the carefree lifestyle that you deserve! French Villa offers a range of affordable floorplans in a park-like setting.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Sand Springs, OK

Finding an apartment in Sand Springs that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

