Home
/
Ponca City, OK
/
1001 Bradley
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:42 AM

1001 Bradley

1001 East Bradley Avenue · (580) 716-0797
Location

1001 East Bradley Avenue, Ponca City, OK 74601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1001 Bradley · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1908 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful, Centrally Located Home- A Must See COVID-19 Showings via Virtual Tour - During the current time, in order to maintain social distancing, we are offering you a virtual tour of the home. Please copy the link to view this home https://kuula.co/post/7Fl8r/collection/7lKzJ If you have questions please call us at (580) 716-0797.

Security Deposit $1,100.00

Pet Deposit: $150 Pet Fee $25.00 Monthly per pet

Special Features:
This centrally located house comes with 3 bedrooms + office and 2.5 bathrooms. It has nearly 2000 square feet of living space in one-story. The living room has a vaulted ceiling with dark wood beams, brick fireplace and a sliding glass door to the covered patio. The master bedroom has two closets with master bath with a generously sized tile shower. The other two bedrooms are joined by a Jack and Jill bathroom with plenty of storage cabinets. The office is next to the pantry closet and breakfast nook. The appliances are fairly new and in modern stainless with black. Many of the light fixtures are new with ceiling fans in several rooms. Rent $1,200 month, $1,200 deposit. Call Hertzog Property Management at (580) 716-0797 or visit our website at HertzogPM.com to schedule a viewing today.

Lease Terms: 1st months rent and security deposit due at lease signing. We do not hold property once approved. Advertised Price is for 1 year lease for $1,100.00, 6 month lease is $1,400.
Managed by Hertzog Property Management, LLC
HertzogPM.com
(580) 716-0797

(RLNE2694373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Bradley have any available units?
1001 Bradley has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1001 Bradley have?
Some of 1001 Bradley's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Bradley currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Bradley isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Bradley pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 Bradley is pet friendly.
Does 1001 Bradley offer parking?
No, 1001 Bradley does not offer parking.
Does 1001 Bradley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Bradley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Bradley have a pool?
No, 1001 Bradley does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Bradley have accessible units?
No, 1001 Bradley does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Bradley have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 Bradley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 Bradley have units with air conditioning?
No, 1001 Bradley does not have units with air conditioning.
