1001 Bradley

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful, Centrally Located Home- A Must See COVID-19 Showings via Virtual Tour - During the current time, in order to maintain social distancing, we are offering you a virtual tour of the home. Please copy the link to view this home https://kuula.co/post/7Fl8r/collection/7lKzJ If you have questions please call us at (580) 716-0797.



Security Deposit $1,100.00



Pet Deposit: $150 Pet Fee $25.00 Monthly per pet



Special Features:

This centrally located house comes with 3 bedrooms + office and 2.5 bathrooms. It has nearly 2000 square feet of living space in one-story. The living room has a vaulted ceiling with dark wood beams, brick fireplace and a sliding glass door to the covered patio. The master bedroom has two closets with master bath with a generously sized tile shower. The other two bedrooms are joined by a Jack and Jill bathroom with plenty of storage cabinets. The office is next to the pantry closet and breakfast nook. The appliances are fairly new and in modern stainless with black. Many of the light fixtures are new with ceiling fans in several rooms. Rent $1,200 month, $1,200 deposit. Call Hertzog Property Management at (580) 716-0797 or visit our website at HertzogPM.com to schedule a viewing today.



Lease Terms: 1st months rent and security deposit due at lease signing. We do not hold property once approved. Advertised Price is for 1 year lease for $1,100.00, 6 month lease is $1,400.

Managed by Hertzog Property Management, LLC

HertzogPM.com

(580) 716-0797



