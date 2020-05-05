All apartments in Panama
106 Joy DR
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:32 PM

106 Joy DR

106 Joy Drive · (918) 649-0659
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

106 Joy Drive, Panama, OK 74930

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1252 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
106 Joy Drive
Panama, OK 74951
3 beds/2 baths
Monthly Rent: $700 & Deposit: $700
This nice brick slab foundation home located in the heart of Panama that is in a good neighborhood features 1,252 heated sqft. with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The house was recently upgraded with the interior paint, hot water heater, and living flooring. The house comes with the following kitchen appliances: dishwasher, range, and refrigerator and an attached 1 car carport. The home has a utility room with washer and dryer hookups. The tenant(s) are responsible for all utilities bills and all lawn-care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Joy DR have any available units?
106 Joy DR has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106 Joy DR have?
Some of 106 Joy DR's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Joy DR currently offering any rent specials?
106 Joy DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Joy DR pet-friendly?
No, 106 Joy DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Panama.
Does 106 Joy DR offer parking?
Yes, 106 Joy DR does offer parking.
Does 106 Joy DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Joy DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Joy DR have a pool?
No, 106 Joy DR does not have a pool.
Does 106 Joy DR have accessible units?
No, 106 Joy DR does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Joy DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Joy DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Joy DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Joy DR does not have units with air conditioning.
