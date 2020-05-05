106 Joy DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

106 Joy Drive

Panama, OK 74951

3 beds/2 baths

Monthly Rent: $700 & Deposit: $700

This nice brick slab foundation home located in the heart of Panama that is in a good neighborhood features 1,252 heated sqft. with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The house was recently upgraded with the interior paint, hot water heater, and living flooring. The house comes with the following kitchen appliances: dishwasher, range, and refrigerator and an attached 1 car carport. The home has a utility room with washer and dryer hookups. The tenant(s) are responsible for all utilities bills and all lawn-care.