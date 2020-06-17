All apartments in Okmulgee
322 East 6th Street - 102
Last updated April 24 2020 at 9:14 AM

322 East 6th Street - 102

322 E 6th St · (918) 533-9211
Location

322 E 6th St, Okmulgee, OK 74447

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 545 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
The Ford Lofts offer luxury amenities while keeping a vintage feel.
Including stainless steel ranges, refrigerators, dishwashers and microwave/vent hoods. All lofts feature high efficiency HVAC units. There are 2 laundry sites on the premises that have coin/card operated washer/dryers for tenant use. Off street parking is offered across the street from the lofts. There are units on both the ground floor and upper floor. Tenants will be responsible for electric while water is included. We offer 12 month leases and deposits will be $500. We are partnering with BTC to offer fiber optic high speed internet service to tenants at an introductory rate of $61/month with a 12 month contract.
Since 1919, the Ford Lofts location has housed a variety of businesses, from a grocery story and confectionery to a rooming house and, of course, an auto dealership.
Today, Ford Lofts offer the best in luxury living. Showcasing the elements of these historic buildings by exposing the original brick, concrete, wood-framed ceilings and other reclaimed materials, each unique loft exudes urban character and a storied past. Imagine ... your home listed on the National Register of Historic Places! Passing through the original dealership showroom which will feature comfortable lounging and recreation areas, you'll get a sense of the buildings' history through photos and tasteful décor. In your loft, dramatic windows will bathe the space in natural light while premium fixtures and finishes, stainless steel appliances, and upscale details will give your home that luxury feel. With a prime downtown location that's within easy walking distance of Okmulgee's town square and other convenience features including key-card security locks and resident-only parking, Ford Lofts offers the urban lifestyle you've been looking for.

Lofts range from 550 to 950 square feet. No two units are exactly alike; each floorplan is unique

• Stainless steel appliances
• Laundry Facility on Site
• High ceilings
• Onsite parking
• Access controlled security

• Solid surface countertops
• High speed internet through BTC
• Community lounge for tenant use with Main Street view
• Walkability to restaurants and entertainment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 East 6th Street - 102 have any available units?
322 East 6th Street - 102 has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 322 East 6th Street - 102 have?
Some of 322 East 6th Street - 102's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 East 6th Street - 102 currently offering any rent specials?
322 East 6th Street - 102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 East 6th Street - 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 East 6th Street - 102 is pet friendly.
Does 322 East 6th Street - 102 offer parking?
Yes, 322 East 6th Street - 102 does offer parking.
Does 322 East 6th Street - 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 East 6th Street - 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 East 6th Street - 102 have a pool?
No, 322 East 6th Street - 102 does not have a pool.
Does 322 East 6th Street - 102 have accessible units?
Yes, 322 East 6th Street - 102 has accessible units.
Does 322 East 6th Street - 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 322 East 6th Street - 102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 322 East 6th Street - 102 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 322 East 6th Street - 102 has units with air conditioning.
