322 East 6th Street - 102

The Ford Lofts offer luxury amenities while keeping a vintage feel.

Including stainless steel ranges, refrigerators, dishwashers and microwave/vent hoods. All lofts feature high efficiency HVAC units. There are 2 laundry sites on the premises that have coin/card operated washer/dryers for tenant use. Off street parking is offered across the street from the lofts. There are units on both the ground floor and upper floor. Tenants will be responsible for electric while water is included. We offer 12 month leases and deposits will be $500. We are partnering with BTC to offer fiber optic high speed internet service to tenants at an introductory rate of $61/month with a 12 month contract.

Since 1919, the Ford Lofts location has housed a variety of businesses, from a grocery story and confectionery to a rooming house and, of course, an auto dealership.

Today, Ford Lofts offer the best in luxury living. Showcasing the elements of these historic buildings by exposing the original brick, concrete, wood-framed ceilings and other reclaimed materials, each unique loft exudes urban character and a storied past. Imagine ... your home listed on the National Register of Historic Places! Passing through the original dealership showroom which will feature comfortable lounging and recreation areas, you'll get a sense of the buildings' history through photos and tasteful décor. In your loft, dramatic windows will bathe the space in natural light while premium fixtures and finishes, stainless steel appliances, and upscale details will give your home that luxury feel. With a prime downtown location that's within easy walking distance of Okmulgee's town square and other convenience features including key-card security locks and resident-only parking, Ford Lofts offers the urban lifestyle you've been looking for.



Lofts range from 550 to 950 square feet. No two units are exactly alike; each floorplan is unique



