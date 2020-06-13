86 Apartments for rent in Jenks, OK with balcony
Jenks is home to one of the biggest herb and plant festivals in the country! Each year gardeners and farmers gather in Jenks to show off what they grown, and people come from all over to purchase plants, flowers and crops.
Jenks is one of the most rapidly growing areas in the entire state of Oklahoma. U.S. census data for 2000 showed that Jenks had a population of 9,557 and the 2010 U.S. census data showed that number had exploded up to 16,924. The city of Jenks was originally used as a site for the Midland Valley Railroad and was named after the owner and director William Henry Jenks. By the time Oklahoma had officially become a state, Jenks was home to many "tank farms" or oil depots. As new oil discoveries lessened and production began to decrease, Jenks looked to agriculture. From the 1920s through the 1940s, Jenks saw many floods. This flooding eventually led to the planning of levees for the town, which finally began construction in 1948. With the levees in place, Jenks began to really grow. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Jenks renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.