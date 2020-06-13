Apartment List
86 Apartments for rent in Jenks, OK with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Village On The Green
758 West B Street, Jenks, OK
1 Bedroom
$649
532 sqft
742 Plaza Drive - 742 H Available 07/15/20 1 Bedr. Beautiful Jenks Location. Cozy & Quiet. SPECIALS! - This bright and open layout creates the perfect place to call home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
10354 S Nathan Pl
10354 S Nathan Pl, Jenks, OK
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1626 sqft
Yorkshire-This amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bath split floor plan offers more than 1625 sqft and features a covered front porch, an open kitchen with center island and walk-in pantry, dining area with access to rear patio, large living room with spacious

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2601 W 112th Pl S
2601 W 112th Pl S, Jenks, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2024 sqft
Available July 10th! The Washita features an open kitchen with center island and walk-in pantry, large living area with dramatic 10ft ceilings, a secluded master suite with his & hers vanities, a flex-room that can be used as a fourth bedroom, study

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11705 South Vine Street
11705 South Vine Street, Jenks, OK
6 Bedrooms
$2,100
2930 sqft
Jenks Luxury Next To Pool! - 6 Bedroom 3 bath with study and upstairs game room. Kitchen has granite, SS appliances and large pantry. Master bath has jetted tub, his and her vanity and separate shower. Covered patio and full privacy fence.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
507 E Comanche Street
507 East Comanche Street, Jenks, OK
2 Bedrooms
$995
1052 sqft
Cute Jenks Bungalow near downtown Jenks! 2 bedrooms with 1 full bath. Will have new carpet and new interior paint including walls, ceiling, baseboards, doors & kitchen cabinets. New refrigerator with ice maker and new GE stacked washer/dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Jenks
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
20 Units Available
Crown Win River
8336 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$900
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1129 sqft
Community includes a herb garden, elevator, and fitness center. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, stylish kitchens, en suite baths. Located close to popular shopping and dining destinations in Tulsa.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:12am
17 Units Available
Bandon Trails
2505 E 88th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$865
1190 sqft
Near Oral Roberts University. Apartments and townhouses with private entries, fully equipped kitchens and large patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a gym, soccer field and saltwater pool. Large parking areas available.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Cedarcrest
6 Units Available
Deerfield Estates
8812 S Delaware Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$669
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Deerfield Estates in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated May 23 at 02:17pm
9 Units Available
Grandview Heights
12302 S Yukon Ave, Glenpool, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1111 sqft
Enjoy amenities like two dog parks, a gym, a resort-style pool and a basketball court. The South Tulsa apartments feature vaulted ceilings, sunrooms and gourmet kitchens. Easy access to downtown Tulsa via nearby Highway 75.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
3122 East 88th Street
3122 East 88th Street, Tulsa, OK
5 Bedrooms
$5,950
4669 sqft
Luxurious Rental in South Tulsa! Gated Wellington South in Jenks Schools District! Many upgrades throughout. Spacious kitchen w/ state of the art industrial stainless steel appliance, Farmhouse sink, wine refrigerator, large center island and more.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10119 South College Place
10119 South College Place, Tulsa, OK
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
3800 sqft
Beautiful home across from Jenks Middle School - Large updated home with 5 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
5775 E 145th Place S
5775 East 145th Place South, Bixby, OK
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2728 sqft
Lovely and Liveable in BIXBY schools. 5/2.5/3 with 3 living areas, formals, loft game, one owner. Close to neighborhood pool in desirable Ridge at South County. Nice patio & large private fenced back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Jenks
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
Sun Meadow
26 Units Available
Bellevue at Sheridan
10011 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$634
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$863
975 sqft
Lots of privacy and 24-hour maintenance service. Glass elevators, heated jacuzzi and two pools on-site. Near supermarkets and Woodland Hills Mall. Pets of any size welcomed.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
$
Brookside
56 Units Available
Urban Oaks at 51st
2102 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$459
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
900 sqft
Welcome home to Urban Oaks @ 51st Apartments, a beautiful apartment home community perfectly situated in the heart of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
South Peoria
11 Units Available
The View at Riverside
910 E 61st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$479
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$719
900 sqft
Welcome to The View @ Riverside Apartments.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
Brookside
2 Units Available
Brookwood Apartments
1340 E 48th Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$695
884 sqft
Brookwood apartment homes provides a beautiful escape from everyday endeavors .
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
Kensington
34 Units Available
Red River Apartments
1502 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$509
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$649
900 sqft
WELCOME HOME! No matter your lifestyle, Red River is the place for you.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
Brookside
17 Units Available
The Village at Brookside
1404 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
978 sqft
Experience a bit of Brooksides Charm! Apartment layouts to fit your style! Offering one or two bedrooms, our floor plans are full of character and sophistication to make you feel right at home.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
$
15 Units Available
Marquis on Memorial
14681 S 82nd East Ave, Bixby, OK
1 Bedroom
$720
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1200 sqft
Welcome to Marquis on Memorial, offering you luxury 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes at unbeatable prices.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Southern Memorial Acres
39 Units Available
Encore Memorial
7860 East 126th St S, Bixby, OK
1 Bedroom
$810
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1227 sqft
One- to-three-bedroom apartments with patio, air-con, and well-equipped kitchens. The trendy community clubhouse has a business center, gym, media room and coffee bar. Conveniently located between Bixby and Tulsa and next to Arkansas River.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
Lincoln Villas on Memorial
7777 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$710
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1531 sqft
Easy commuting to Bixby and Broken Arrow. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, fit pit, game room and pool. This green community also offers a community garden. Hardwood floors and granite countertops in units.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
48 Units Available
Darlington Oaks
4801 S Braden Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$439
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$479
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$609
914 sqft
Midtown Flats & Darlington Oaks Apartments offers all the comforts of home in the pristine setting of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in a vibrant community centrally located within the city of Tulsa.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
28 Units Available
Midtown Flats
4803 South Braden Avenue, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$649
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$889
1330 sqft
Midtown Flats & Darlington Oaks Apartments offers all the comforts of home in the pristine setting of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in a vibrant community centrally located within the city of Tulsa.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brookside
27 Units Available
The Enclave at Brookside
1414 E 39th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,205
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1338 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in the heart of Brookside and close to shops and dining. Community features a garden, fire pit, yoga studio, sauna, and pool. Elegant homes with modern finishes.
City Guide for Jenks, OK

Jenks is home to one of the biggest herb and plant festivals in the country! Each year gardeners and farmers gather in Jenks to show off what they grown, and people come from all over to purchase plants, flowers and crops.

Jenks is one of the most rapidly growing areas in the entire state of Oklahoma. U.S. census data for 2000 showed that Jenks had a population of 9,557 and the 2010 U.S. census data showed that number had exploded up to 16,924. The city of Jenks was originally used as a site for the Midland Valley Railroad and was named after the owner and director William Henry Jenks. By the time Oklahoma had officially become a state, Jenks was home to many "tank farms" or oil depots. As new oil discoveries lessened and production began to decrease, Jenks looked to agriculture. From the 1920s through the 1940s, Jenks saw many floods. This flooding eventually led to the planning of levees for the town, which finally began construction in 1948. With the levees in place, Jenks began to really grow. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Jenks, OK

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Jenks renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

