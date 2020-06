Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking playground pool garage

Jenks Luxury Next To Pool! - 6 Bedroom 3 bath with study and upstairs game room. Kitchen has granite, SS appliances and large pantry. Master bath has jetted tub, his and her vanity and separate shower. Covered patio and full privacy fence. Located within walking distance of the pool and large grassy area. Property will NOT last! Accepting applications NOW!



Email Gerardo at gerardo@keyrentertulsa.com for more information today.



(RLNE5823834)