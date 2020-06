Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

This adorable 3 bed/2 bath NEW BUILD has been updated! The main area of the home has an open concept with vaulted ceilings and an ample amount of natural light due to the many windows! Master suite possesses a double sink vanity in the bathroom with an enormous walk-in closet! Close to I-40 and Highway 6 for easy access.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/106-chuckwagon-elk-city-ok-73644-usa/7b5b92e2-0519-4738-b338-dadd9c46efd5



(RLNE5824539)