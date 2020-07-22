/
beckham county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM
4 Apartments for rent in Beckham County, OK📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
911 Bowman Avenue
911 North Bowman Avenue, Elk City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
2108 sqft
This Two-Story home is situated on a large corner lot in the highly sought Grandview Addition. Spacious Home w/ Aprx 2,108 Sqr Ft and First Floor Master. Sunken living room w/ gas log fireplace opens up to dining/kitchen.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1011 W 5th Street
1011 West 5th Street, Elk City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$675
1398 sqft
Adorable Home For Rent! This charming property has refinished hardwood floors, updated bathroom, recently installed windows, interior laundry hookup and the exterior has a fresh coat of paint. Huge backyard with storm shelter.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
217 South Randall Avenue
217 South Randall Avenue, Elk City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath, nice home just off of Randall. New Roof, well maintained. Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/217-s-randall-ave-elk-city-ok-73644-usa/292dd94f-7fb2-4103-aac3-7f0c0ddfef0c (RLNE5762277)
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1900 West Broadway Avenue - I-74
1900 West Broadway Avenue, Elk City, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$699
1000 sqft
Quiet Area- Good Schools-Close to Shopping Newly renovated: Amenities: ~Laundry Room with 6 washers/ 6 dryers (large capacity) ~Volleyball net ~Horseshoe Pit ~Corn-hole ( Beanbag toss) ~Covered Pavilions with BBQ grills and seating w/ tables
