apartments under 700
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:50 PM
46 Apartments under $700 for rent in Broken Arrow, OK
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
15 Units Available
The Place at Quail Hollow
2607 E Albany St, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$669
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$832
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1200 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets for extra storage room. Apartment complex includes gym, pool, grilling area and coffee bar. Close to the Creek Turnpike and Highway 51. Several restaurants just south on County Line Road.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
3 Units Available
Hillside at Madison
512 E Madison St, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$599
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
945 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hillside at Madison in Broken Arrow. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Broken Arrow
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
18 Units Available
Stoneridge at 36th
3625 S Lakewood Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$519
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$669
960 sqft
Welcome home to Stoneridge @ 36th Apartments located in Tulsa, Oklahoma within a beautiful residential neighborhood in the Hoover area.
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
53 Units Available
Darlington Oaks
4801 S Braden Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$439
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$459
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$609
914 sqft
Midtown Flats & Darlington Oaks Apartments offers all the comforts of home in the pristine setting of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in a vibrant community centrally located within the city of Tulsa.
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
17 Units Available
Longview Lake Estates
The Shoreline
9601 E 21st Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$495
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$610
955 sqft
Shoreline Lakeside Apartment Homes is Tulsa, Oklahomas largest lakeside apartment community. We are located on a beautiful 22-acre lake with glistening waterscapes, waterfowl, and breathtaking sunsets ready to welcome you home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
23 Units Available
Silver Creek
10710 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$488
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Silver Creek Apartments in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
8 Units Available
Boca Vista Apartments
10851 E 33rd St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$560
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Boca Vista Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
18 Units Available
Wood Creek Apartments
11107 E Brady St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$525
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$599
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1281 sqft
Welcome to Wood Creek Apartments! The Wood Creek apartments are a beautiful combination of convenient, quality living environments at affordable prices in the friendly city of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
57 Units Available
Westminster Apartments
4858 S 78th East Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$509
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$609
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$801
1369 sqft
Welcome to Westminster Apartments! Beautifully renovated interiors and convenient location make Seminole Ridge Apartments a great place to call home. Professional management and genuine friendliness make it a place youll love.
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
28 Units Available
Midtown Flats
4803 South Braden Avenue, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$649
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Midtown Flats & Darlington Oaks Apartments offers all the comforts of home in the pristine setting of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in a vibrant community centrally located within the city of Tulsa.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
14 Units Available
Woodland Oaks
7142 S 92nd East Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$613
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$868
1011 sqft
Great location next to shopping, entertainment and major roads. Units feature nine-foot ceilings, dishwashers, fireplace and wood plank flooring. Community features two lighted tennis courts, grilling station and fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
6 Units Available
Longview Lake Estates
Lakeside Place
2186 S 99th East Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$469
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$714
925 sqft
Lakeside Place Apartments, located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is an apartment community comfortably nestled along a peaceful waterfront setting.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
4 Units Available
Wimbledon Place
7605 E 49th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$459
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$619
928 sqft
WELCOME HOME LUXURY LIVING… AT A PRICE UNMATCHED
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
3 Units Available
Park Plaza East III & IV
Cimarron
13201 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$510
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Cimarron Apartments is the perfect location! Positioned one block east of 31st and 129th, it is just minutes away from I-44, I-244, Highway 51, and Highway 169. The Cimarron is situated between Spartan School of Aeronautics and Rhema.
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
Silver Springs
6112 S 87th East Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$685
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
950 sqft
Welcome to Silver Springs Apartments in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
12 Units Available
Sugar Plum Creek Apartments
10149 E 32nd St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$599
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sugar Plum Creek Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
Burning Tree
Coventry Park
8120 E 63rd Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$545
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$99 FIRST MONTH!!! - You will love this large 1br/1ba floorplan with w/d connections, spacious closets, and a cozy patio! (RLNE5145115)
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
5 Units Available
Park Villas Apartments
4974 South 76th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$659
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$819
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Villas Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Sierra Pointe
1433 South 107th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$549
900 sqft
CROSSINGS AT OAKBROOK - Property Id: 264664 CROSSINGS AT OAKBROOK $ 99 Move In Special!!! Includes Application fee, Admin fees, Deposit fees & 1st Months Rent !!! ****************FREE WATER, SEWER & TRASH !!! ************** $ 99 Move In Special!!!
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Rosewood
Ridgeview
717 S 101st East Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$599
1000 sqft
Crossings at Sixty Six - Property Id: 314642 $ 99 MOVE IN SPECIAL !!! $ 99 MOVES U IN !!! Water, Trash and Sewer INCLUDED IN RENT !!! Welcome to the Crossings at Sixty Six Apartment Homes! Come and experience comfort living at Crossings at Sixty
Last updated July 13 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
Burning Tree
6440 South 82nd East Avenue
6440 S 82nd East Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$545
602 sqft
Rental Terms: Rent: $545, Admin Fee: $100, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $100, Available Now Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3248 S Lakewood Ave Unit 5B
3248 South Lakewood Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$670
750 sqft
2 bed / 1 Bath Apartment w/ W?D - Apartment in the recently renovated Lakewood Gardens Condo (RLNE4135787)
Results within 10 miles of Broken Arrow
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
65 Units Available
South Peoria
Village Creek at 67th
6630 S Zunis Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$555
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$689
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated south of downtown Tulsa, you'll have the best of it all with Village Creek @ 67th Apartments. With convenient access to Interstate 44 and state highway 75, you'll find everything you need is within minutes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
83 Units Available
Brookside
The Villa's at Midtown
2001 E Skelly Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$445
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$610
957 sqft
Residential community located on 12 landscaped acres close to Thomas Edison Prep School. Volleyball and basketball courts, swimming pool, picnic area, fitness center and playground for residents.
