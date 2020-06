Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Enjoy the bustling downtown lifestyle and scenic third story city views with these wonderful1-2 bedroom apartment options. Fully configured, the living space spans the floor to offer tons of room with its sizeable open layout filled with high polished hardwood flooring and accompanied updated full bath to one side, and a traditional single bedroom layout opposite. The remaining side showcases breathtaking living room with floor to ceiling windows that line the far wall; pouring in natural light and providing a unique living experience. Formal dining breaks up the layout before entering the robust kitchen. Here, an array of wooden cabinets lines the walls and counters with tiled flooring below. Hidden laundry and utilities tuck away unseen while a relaxing master bedroom bestows tall ceilings and large closet space. An additional full bath can be found at mid hall. This is available as a 1 bedroom 1 bath for $950 with utilities included or as a 2 bedroom 2 bath for $1450 utilities included. Must complete application and provide proof of funds for monthly rent and security deposit before showings. Furniture is not included. $50 application fee applies.