Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2 Bedroom - Great Location. LAST Apartment in available in Starr village!!! Hurry and grab it before it goes. Brand new flooring, new appliances, freshly painted!!! Our Village is located only minutes from Hocking College and 25 minutes from University of Ohio. This apartment village is located in a quaint wooded complex.



Give Gregg a call and set up a time and day to take a look.



740-707-4922