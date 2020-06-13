/
parkersburg
13 Apartments for rent in Parkersburg, WV📍
1633 19th ST
1633 19th Street, Parkersburg, WV
3 Bedrooms
$995
Character and Charm at 1633 19th St. Parkersburg - Historic charm is what you will find in this 3 bedroom 2 bath home. You can enter the mudroom/ laundry with an adjoining full bath off the new deck.
1200 17th Street
1200 17th Street, Parkersburg, WV
2 Bedrooms
$895
Price Reduced !!! 2 Bedroom house with a Bonus Room - Character and charm are what you will find in this 2 bedroom + bonus room, 1 bath home nestled in a quiet neighborhood in Parkersburg.
4545 Emerson Avenue Apt. A
4545 Emerson Avenue, Parkersburg, WV
2 Bedrooms
$680
1000 sqft
Updated Upper level 2 bedroom apartment - Newly renovated and updated 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment conveniently located on Emerson Ave . Spacious open concept eat in kitchen with wooden cabinetry.
512 9th Ave Apt D
512 9th Avenue, Parkersburg, WV
1 Bedroom
$575
500 sqft
Southside Apartment - Nice 1 bedroom upstairs end apartment. Apartment is freshly painted and move in ready. Small deck and off street parking. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5555851)
1608 Tygart St
1608 Tygart Street, Parkersburg, WV
2 Bedrooms
$650
676 sqft
Southside Bungalow - Cute 2 bedroom ranch close to Parkersburg South High School. Convenient to shopping and restaurants. (RLNE5669017)
Results within 5 miles of Parkersburg
1211 Wyatt Ln C
1211 Wyatt Lane, Belpre, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
1015 sqft
2BR Townhouse Apartment open Wyatt Lane Belpre - Property Id: 267818 2 Bedroom 1 Bath townhouse apartments located at Lockwood Street and Wyatt Lane Belpre OH 45714. Tenant only has to pay electric. Washer and Dryer Hookups.
1210 Lockwood St C
1210 Lockwood Street, Belpre, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
1050 sqft
2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath available in Belpre, Ohio - Property Id: 295552 2 Bedroom 1 Bath townhouse apartments located at Lockwood Street Belpre OH 45714. Rent is $695 plus Electric and Water. Security Deposit $695. Washer and Dryer Hookups.
404 48th Street
404 48th St, Vienna, WV
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2300 sqft
404 48th Street, Vienna, WV 26105 - Stylish and Spacious, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two-story brick home in Vienna. This home features an open and airy kitchen/dining area with custom build cabinets.
Results within 10 miles of Parkersburg
1009 Third Street
1009 3rd Street, Marietta, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1009 Third Street - 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath single family home sits near local hospital. Features include bonus room upstairs, formal dining room, breakfast nook and even an option to dine alfresco off of the kitchen balcony.
110 Nelson Avenue
110 Nelson Avenue, Marietta, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1544 sqft
Coming Soon!!! 110 Nelson Avenue - This secluded three-bedroom, two-bath ranch style home in Marietta is move-in ready.
525 6th Street
525 6th Street, Marietta, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
525 Sixth Street Marietta, OH - This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has all amenities of a grandiose Sixth Street abode. Beautiful wood details throughout the home have been kept intact with modern renovations in the kitchen and both baths.
504 Washington Street
504 Washington Street, Marietta, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
504 Washington Street Marietta, OH - This home is a must-see!!! This well cared for downtown home with off-street parking is hard to find but we found it!! Beautiful woodwork throughout with hardwood floors! Two or three bedrooms depending on how
223 Greene St 1
223 Greene St, Marietta, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$550
800 sqft
2 bedroom all utilities included - Property Id: 284954 2 bedroom all utilities included Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284954 Property Id 284954 (RLNE5804175)
106 Bartlett Street
106 Bartlett Street, Marietta, OH
2 Bedrooms
$895
106 Bartlett Street Marietta, OH - 2 Bedroom Single-Family Home on Harmar Hill - This well-maintained home on Harmar Hill boasts new carpeting and fresh paint! Fully equipped kitchen offers range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Parkersburg rentals listed on Apartment List is $760.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Parkersburg from include Zanesville, Athens, Cambridge, and Marietta.