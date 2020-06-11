All apartments in Nelsonville
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1000 E Canal St - Unit C5

1000 Canal Street · (740) 753-4585
Location

1000 Canal Street, Nelsonville, OH 45764

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$360

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 906 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This spacious, two-story townhouse is in a great location in Nelsonville - just minutes walking distance to Hocking College! Perfect for Hocking College students or professionals. Pre-rent this unit NOW so you know you have your housing locked in for next year!

You can enjoy central air & heat, a dishwasher, plenty of off-street parking, and an on-site laundry facility. This is a total electric unit.

Listed rent is discounted and is PER PERSON based on two tenants. Rent includes water, trash, & sewer. Tenant is responsible for electric. Please contact us for additional details regarding rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 E Canal St - Unit C5 have any available units?
1000 E Canal St - Unit C5 has a unit available for $360 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1000 E Canal St - Unit C5 have?
Some of 1000 E Canal St - Unit C5's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 E Canal St - Unit C5 currently offering any rent specials?
1000 E Canal St - Unit C5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 E Canal St - Unit C5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 E Canal St - Unit C5 is pet friendly.
Does 1000 E Canal St - Unit C5 offer parking?
Yes, 1000 E Canal St - Unit C5 does offer parking.
Does 1000 E Canal St - Unit C5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 E Canal St - Unit C5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 E Canal St - Unit C5 have a pool?
No, 1000 E Canal St - Unit C5 does not have a pool.
Does 1000 E Canal St - Unit C5 have accessible units?
No, 1000 E Canal St - Unit C5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 E Canal St - Unit C5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 E Canal St - Unit C5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 E Canal St - Unit C5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1000 E Canal St - Unit C5 has units with air conditioning.
