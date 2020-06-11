1000 E Canal St - Unit C5

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This spacious, two-story townhouse is in a great location in Nelsonville - just minutes walking distance to Hocking College! Perfect for Hocking College students or professionals. Pre-rent this unit NOW so you know you have your housing locked in for next year!



You can enjoy central air & heat, a dishwasher, plenty of off-street parking, and an on-site laundry facility. This is a total electric unit.



Listed rent is discounted and is PER PERSON based on two tenants. Rent includes water, trash, & sewer. Tenant is responsible for electric. Please contact us for additional details regarding rent.